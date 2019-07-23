33 Best Netflix Movies to Stream Now | July 2019
There are hundreds of good movies to watch on Netflix, but which ones should you see? We've sorted through some of the highest-rated films (based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores) to bring you more than two dozen selections that are well worth your time.
You may see notes throughout the piece, that identify some films and shows as only being available on Netflix U.K., and others only on Netflix in the U.S.
And if you're looking for shows to stream, we're keeping track of the best shows on Netflix. Struggling to find films to watch with your kids? Our best family movies on Netflix round-up will help you press play.
Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse (2018) — Animated — 97% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Into The Spider-Verse isn't just one of the best super-hero or animated movies, it's one of the best films that have hit theaters in a long time. Sure, it's filled with Spider-fan service, but the story of Miles Morales, a teen struggling with life at a new school and a feuding family, lives and breathes inside of all of the masked drama. On top of that, Spider-Verse innovates in its animation, at levels that feel wholly unique and utterly alive. Plus, its cast includes Peter Porker, a Spider-Pig, voiced by comedian John Mulaney, and Spider-Man Noir, a gumshoe-esque take on Spidey, voiced by Nick Cage. Why haven't you hit play already? Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for Spider-Man: Far From Home's digital and blu-ray release.
Infinity War (2018) — Action — 85% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe films stacked one on top of the other, they created a dizzying degree of difficulty for this inevitable mega-crossover. Yet, thanks to a cast of fantastic actors taking Thanos (the ultimate megaboss, who looks jarringly like what would happen if Grimace became human) seriously, it all came together. Marvel (pun intended) at its jaw-dropping opening scenes, where the mad titan casually slices through your favorites. Gasp as Captain America manages to own the screen with a minimal amount of dialogue. Then, look at the calendar to see how many days are left until Avengers: Endgame comes out on digital and Blu-ray (don't expect it on Netflix, it's coming to Disney Plus).
Incredibles 2 (2018) — Animation — 93% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Incredibles 2 manages to soar to the lofty expectations set by the iconic original. Taking place right after the first film, the Parr family is dealing with a world that fears their mutant powers, which often leave the city of Metroville in shambles. The shift from the suburbs to the urban environment is just one of many ways where the film refreshes itself. Bob attempts to be a great stay-at-home dad, but toddler Jack Jack's powers make for the most difficult child rearing you'll find in a family film. The real focus, though, is on Helen venturing into the field, becoming the face of super-powered individuals, which the public has turned on.
Black Panther (2018) — Action — 97% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Arguably the best Marvel movie, Black Panther benefits from its titular character already being introduced in Captain America: Civil War. That allows the film to hit the ground running, and introduce us to the vibrant world of Wakanda, which it fits (quite naturally) into our own reality, via a flashback to Oakland in the mid-90’s. The film then populates that reality with amazing, memorable characters, including fan-favorite Shuri and scene-stealing M’Baka.
Roma (2018) — Drama — 96% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
This beautifully-shot black-and-white film gives director Alfonso Cuarón a chance to show a slice of his past. Taking place in Mexico City in the early 1970s, Roma focuses on an indigenous woman who serves a white family, as they all fight to survive calamity after calamity. From betrayals to natural disasters, Roma throws the kitchen sink at this family, and then tacks on the Corpus Christi Massacre of 1971. Emotionally harrowing, this Academy Award-nominated film demands you watch with kleenex or some other coping mechanism.
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018) — Science Fiction & Fantasy — 71% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
Those video games you love don't make themselves, as you seen in Bandersnatch, which highlights the hazards of overworked employees. Since this is a Black Mirror film, though, everything goes crazy as the audience is given the ability to direct the protagonist's actions, turning the movie into a choose-your-own-adventure experience. The many forking twists of the film mean that its advertised 90 minute run time can stretch to 150 minutes, if you find all of its endings and story points.
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018) - Drama - 91% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix US and U.K.
The Coen Brothers do it again, with a sumptuous short story slab of Western storytelling. Starring a whole host of A-list actors, and James Franco, the anthology has been nominated for three Academy awards and is a movie that wriggles through both comedy and blood-speckled violence seamlessly. Yes, it’s a satire on Westerns, and yes there’s plenty of Coen-esque characters involved, but beneath the pastiche this is a love letter that tips a cowboy hat to the movies of old.— Marc Chacksfield
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) — Science Fiction & Fantasy — 91% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
While The Last Jedi sparked a lot of anger from grumpy sections of the series’ fanbase, it’s a fantastic addition to the Skywalker saga. Not only does the film give even greater depth to newer characters (Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren), but it truly expands the message of the Star Wars movies, looking inward at the Jedi and rethinking critical truths. Harrison Ford’s absence isn’t a dealbreaker, either, as Mark Hamill gets a ton of time to further Luke Skywalker.
Coco (2017) — Animation — 97% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
The cross-generational story of Coco tuns the bright, colorful Mexican holiday The Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) on its head, sending a 12-year-old named Miguel on a trip to the afterlife. Don’t worry, though, he’s not actually dead. Or at least he won’t die if he can manage to right the wrongs of his forefathers. Make sure you’ve got some hankies, though, as anyone with a heartbeat will spend time crying pretty hard during this one.
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) — Sci-Fi/Action — 92% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
If you're starting to feel burned out on superhero movies for all their self-seriousness, director Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok is the movie you need to stream right now. Yes, it's a sequel to one of the worst Marvel movies (Thor: The Dark World), but it seems that movie was so bad, that Marvel had to go back to the drawing board to figure out Thor. Not only does the friendship between Thor and Hulk make for tons of comedic fun, and the fantastic supporting cast, including Jeff Goldblum as the zany Grandmaster, make this movie more delightful.
Moonlight (2016) — Drama — 98% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Chiron's life is a tragic story of self discovery, where fleeting moments of peace and acceptance don't last long before reality crashes in. Moonlight spreads his life across three chapters, and the first two — an adolescent story of bullying followed by a high school experience filled with self-doubt — set up a brutal conclusion in adulthood. There, Chiron's spirit has calcified until an important figure from his past finds him, and forces him to confront his truths. While that all may sound brutal and unforgiving, writer/director Barry Jenkins fills the film with so much vulnerability and heart, all without manipulating audiences' emotions.
13th (2016) - Documentary - 97% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
A Netflix original, 13th, directed by Ava DuVernay, is an in-depth look at the prison system. She examines the intersection of racism and mass incarceration in the United States. The film is named for the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibited slavery and freed the slaves. Public figures like Angela Davis, Van Jones and Cory Booker make captivating appearances.
Beasts of No Nation (2015) — Drama — 92% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
Cary Joji Fukunaga directed Beasts of No Nation: a wartime drama based on the 2005 novel by Uzodinma Iweala. In a fictional African country, a war breaks out, which separates the young Agu (Abraham Attah) from his family. Now, he must navigate the war-torn country, evading hostile militia forces and coming face-to-face with senseless violence. This one's a Netflix exclusive, to boot.
Room (2015) — Thriller/Drama — 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Before Brie Larson got the role of Captain Marvel, she starred in Room, one of the most emotionally gripping (and devastating) films in years. In it, she stars as Joy, a woman who has been held in captivity for seven years, during which she gave birth to a son, Jack, who she raised in a single room. Their captor, "Old Nick" is Jack's father, who repeatedly sexually attacks Joy throughout those years, during moments when Jack is asleep in the closet. While the film's subject matter is incredibly jarring, the performances by Larson and Jacob Tremblay (who plays Jack) provide incredible depth, especially as the film deals with grieving.
What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015) — Documentary — 85% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
Nina Simone was a celebrated singer who did as much for the world of music as she did for the perception of black singers in the United States. Liz Garbus directed this documentary about Simone's life, working with Lisa Simone Kelly, Nina's daughter, as the executive producer. The film has already been showered with awards, praising its accuracy and quality.
Ex Machina (2015) — Drama — 92% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
If you fear a future filled with cyborgs, one that's jam-packed with philosophical debates about what's right and what's amoral, have I got a film for you. In Ex Machina, a young programmer named Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) wins a contest to visit Nathan Bateman, a reclusive CEO (Oscar Isaac), who's seen as a genius on par with Steve Jobs. There, he discovers that his exec has secretly crafted a humanoid robot who's passed the Turing test that proves the ability to exhibit human-level intelligence, and named her Ava. And then things get weird, as Ava's behavior suggests that Bateman's a malicious god to his creation. While this intense sci-fi film is both well-written and beautifully shot, Oscar Isaac's brilliant performance grounds the film in the kind of creepy humanity we see in tech execs every day.
Blackfish (2013) — Documentary — 98% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
Orca whales are intelligent, unpredictable and dangerous animals — so why do we keep them in captivity and make them perform? Gabriela Cowperthwaite directed Blackfish, a documentary that deals with this uncomfortable question. Tilikum is a captive orca whale at SeaWorld who has killed three people, but who's to blame: the whale, or the people holding him? The answer may not be one you want to hear.
Frances Ha (2012) — Seriocomedy — 93% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Noah Baumbach directed Frances Ha: a comedy-drama about a dancer who's struggling to get by in both her profession and her relationships. Greta Gerwig plays the title role, and also contributed her talents to the film's screenplay. Shot entirely in black and white, Frances Ha is the kind of film that's a little thoughtful, a little familiar and a little challenging, but tremendously entertaining.
Scott Pilgrim vs The World (2010) — Comedy — 81% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
One of the most rewatchable films of all time, Edgar Wright's adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malleys graphics novels glows with geek brilliance. While the story is rather simple — local doof wants to date girl, but must first defeat her seven evil exes in combat — the film's retro gamer aesthetic filled many an audience with joy. Because how else will you know a foe has been vanquished than by the sounds of coins falling out of their body and onto the floor? While star Michael Cera takes up a ton of the run time, this movie is packed with top-tier costars, including Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Schwartzman.
Winter's Bone (2010) — Drama — 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Before she took on the role and responsibilities of Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence wowed critics as Ree Dolly, a teen living the ultimate latchkey life. Her dad (who cooks meth) is missing, their house is on the verge of getting repo'd and her younger siblings need her to lead. Bleak, violent and heart-wrenching, Winter's Bone is a star-making performance for Lawrence and a must-watch to boot.
The Dark Knight (2008) — Action — 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Haunted by his death that followed the film's production, Heath Ledger's iconic performance as The Joker elevates The Dark Knight to the top of the comicbook movie crop. Aaron Eckhart also turns in fantastic work as Harvey Dent, the district attorney who verbally spars with Bruce Waye (Christian Bale), who's besieged at all sides. The film defined the dark, gritty reboot that became the standard operating protocol for the film industry for the subsequent years, and is one of the few examples of it being done well. While it's the middle chapter of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, you don't need to have seen Batman Begins to understand it, though that will help explain Liam Neeson's appearance in the film.
No Country for Old Men (2007) — Drama — 93% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Rare is the film adaptation of a novel that is as beloved as its source material, which is why the Coen Brothers' version of No Country For Old Men is such an impressive feat. It drips with just as much tension as the Cormac McCarthy book that it's based on, thanks to gripping performances from Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones and Woody Harrelson.
The 40 Year Old Virgin (2005) — Comedy — 85% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Steve Carrell first got attention on The Daily Show, but it's his performance in The 40 Year Old Virgin that made him a star. The movie's title does a pretty good job of explaining its story, but what it doesn't reveal is that this raunchy comedy has a lot of heart, thanks to a solid third act and the on-screen chemistry between Catherine Keener and Carell. It's also buoyed by a great supporting cast, including Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd and Romany Malco. Oh, and you'll never look at bags of sand the same way.
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001 - 2003) — Fantasy/Action — 91%, 95%, 93% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.K. only.
All three parts of the celebrated trilogy are available on Netflix. Evil is stirring in Middle-Earth again, and an alliance of races send out a group of adventurers, including one particularly brave hobbit, to destroy the One Ring, the only thing that will end the conflict once and for all. But the Ring is a corrupting influence on all near it, and the forces of darkness refuse to wait idly, enacting their own plans to divide and conquer the world’s kingdoms. — Richard Priday
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001) — Action/Drama — 97% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi star in Ang Lee's epic martial arts drama and romance, filled with intrigue. Marvel at epic stunt work and wire-based special effects that feel much more natural and real than today's CGI messes. The story revolves around Li Mu Bai (Yun-Fat) seeking revenge for the death of his murdered master, which depends on his love Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) delivering a sword named Green Destiny.
Wet Hot American Summer (2001) — Comedy — 34% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
Sometimes, the critics fail to understand brilliance when it's staring at them in the face. This is especially the case when said genius is Wet Hot American Summer, at at-times farcical satire of teen comedy movies that featured an amazing cast of established comedy stars and soon-to-be superstars. So, while older viewers may appreciate the awkward romance between David Hyde Pierce and Janeane Garofalo, younger audiences will be screaming when they see Bradley Cooper and Elizabeth Banks in some of their earlier roles.
The Fifth Element (1997) — Science Fiction — 71% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Underrated by critics at its release, Luc Besson's cult classic The Fifth Element is nearly equal parts sci-fi and camp. Bruce Willis is the lead and the straight man as Korben Dallas, a cabbie with a military background who accidentally becomes tasked with protecting Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) an unkempt alien in humanoid form who is crucial to saving 23rd century Earth. The planet's in danger because the despicable Zorg (Gary Oldman, stealing every scene he gets the chance to) is engineering a catastrophe involving a gigantic ball of molten lava that's headed straight for us. Oh, and Chris Tucker ups the zany as Ruby Rhod, an overly-dramatic entertainer who keeps getting in the way.
Good Will Hunting (1997) — Comedy, Drama — 97% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.K. only.
Will Hunting might have an unbelievable talent for mathematics, but he’d much prefer to spend his life as a janitor at Harvard by day, and socialising with his South Boston friends by night. But when he inadvertently reveals his talents to one of Harvard’s professors, he is given the opportunity to change his life, but only if he promises to confront the causes of his indifference to bettering himself by meeting with a therapist. — Richard Priday
Matilda (1996) — Family Comedy — 26% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.K. only.
An adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s book, Matilda is a girl who’s far smarter than any of the adults who try to control her life at home and at school. With a cunning mind, and a strong sense of justice, she makes sure these awful grown-ups get what’s coming to them. — Richard Priday
Schindler’s List (1993) — Drama — 97% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
Steven Spielberg may be known for his big blockbuster fun-for-the-whole-family films, but his oeuvre isn't complete without Schindler's List. The film presents the idea of the good German during the time of Nazi Germany, telling the story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who saved more than a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees, by staffing them in his factories. Earned 7 Oscars (of a total of 12 nominations) including Best Picture and Best Director. A must-see for any self-professed film-buff.
Howards End (1992) - Drama, Romance - 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.K. only.
The country home of Howards End belongs to the wealthy Wilcox family, associates with the poorer but still well-to-do Schlegels. The film takes place between the house and London, following the two families, along with the Schlegels’ other friends, the impoverished Basts, over the years, and showing how wealth, power and the class system complicate their relationships.— Richard Priday
The Breakfast Club (1985) - Teen Comedy/Drama - 88% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.K. only.
This classic, which begins with a group of disruptive students brought into school for Saturday detention, has been imitated and referenced throughout the following decades. They think they have nothing in common, all coming from different student cliques. But a full day’s detention leaves plenty of time for mischief at the supervising teacher’s expense, and to learn that friendship between their groups is easier than they might have initially believed.— Richard Priday
Taxi Driver (1976) — Drama — 98% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
A flat-out classic, Martin Scorsese's film Taxi Driver gives us peak Robert De Niro, in the role of a lifetime: Travis Bickle. A former marine, Bickle now works the graveyard shift, where he's soured on humanity, looking for a cleansing of the "scum"-filled streets of New York. The story gets even more grim, as he becomes obsessed with freeing Iris (Jodie Foster), a child prostitute, from her pimp, Sport (Harvey Keitel). Throughout, De Niro gives us a classic antihero performance, one that influenced film for decades to come.
