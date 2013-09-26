10 Wild 3D Creatures Made on an iPad

Creature Feature

Have you ever wanted to design a monster for your favorite video game or horror movie? It doesn't get much easier than with 123D Creature, a computer-aided design (CAD) app for iOS by Autodesk.

Using this free app's simple wire frames and touch-based interface, many people have made some incredible projects, which are now on display at Autodesk's 123D gallery.

These models are also easy to 3D print, either by exporting the files to a home printer or by tapping a button in the app to send the design to Autodesk's 3D printing service.

Here are ten of our favorites that just might inspire you to start designing a 3D model or two of your own.