The 10 Best Marvel Cinematic Universe Sidekicks

The Incredible Hulk (Thor: Ragnarok)

When is a sidekick more of a nuisance than an ally? The brilliance of Thor: Ragnarok was bringing levity amid seas of despair, and nowhere is that more apparent than with Bruce Banner's alter ego The Incredible Hulk. While Mark Ruffalo's Banner is a mature adult, this iteration of The Hulk is as far from that as you can imagine. Having repressed Banner deep into his soul, Hulk attacks Thor, his former ally, at The Grandmaster's pit of gladiatorial combat.

Things got worse back in their quarters, where the two bicker like they're super-powered versions of the leads in the film Step Brothers. While the two eventually unite to escape, this grumpy, immature version of the green giant is the best iteration of the Hulk ever since he threw Loki around Stark Tower. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Marvel