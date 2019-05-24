Act Fast: Take 15% Off Philips Hue Smart Lights

The Philips Hue brand offers some of the best smart lights we've tested. They work with a wide range of smart home devices, including those powered by Alexa and Google Assistant.

As part of its Memorial Day sale, Walmart is taking 15% off a wide variety of Philips Hue smart bulbs, light strips, and lamps. It's the best sale we've seen since Black Friday (and the best prices we'll see till Amazon Prime Day, which is when we predict we'll see another sitewide sale such as this).

Some noteworthy Philips Hue Smart Light deals include:

If you're just getting your feet wet with smart lights, we recommend the Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4-Pack) for $84.99. It's $15 off and the perfect kit for beginners.

It includes 4 Philips Hue A19 60W LED Smart Bulbs and the required Philips Hue Hub. It's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Homekit. Alternatively, it works with the dedicated Philips Hue App for Android and iOS, so you can set timers and control your lights from anywhere.

We reviewed the Philips Hue 2-Pack and loved how easy it is to set up. We especially liked the Hue lights' geofencing feature, which based on your phone's location, automatically triggers either your "Coming Home" or "Leaving Home" settings.

The Philips Hue sale ends May 27. Amazon is also matching the deals found in Walmart's sale.