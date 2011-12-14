Cequint Sues Apple Over Advanced Caller ID

Cequint, which describes itself as a "pioneer in landline caller ID" claims that it was first to provide "enhanced mobile caller ID" by not just showing the phone number of a caller, but also the location from where the call originates. The first patent in question, #6,353,664, was filed in December of 1997 and granted to Lucent in 2002; Cequint acquired the patent in 2007. The second patent mentioned in the lawsuit, #7,200,212, was filed in January 2005 and granted to Cequint in April of 2007.

According to the patent, Cequint's invention covers the retrieval of "the calling number delivery (CND) message from a local central office (CO) switch or mobile station switching center", the storage containing "corresponding geographic information such as city and state by matching the area code and/or local exchange number received:, as well as a readout device to display the geographic information.

Cequint may have a clear-cut case here as Apple appears to be one of the very few missing customers of Cequint. AT&T, Google, HTC, LG, Microsoft, Motorola, Nokia, RIM, Samsung, Sharp, Sony Ericsson, T-Mobile and Verizon are listed as the company's customers.

In its patent infringement lawsuit, Cequint asks to be compensated for Apple's direct and indirect infringement on its patents.