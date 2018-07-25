Nikon Confirms It's Making a Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Confirming earlier rumors, Nikon announced that it is developing its first full-frame mirrorless camera. In a press release, the company said that it is working on an FX-series camera and Nikkor lenses that will use a new mount, and that it is also designing an adapter for Nikon's huge selection of F-mount lenses.

However, little other information was provided; Nikon did not release the official name of the camera, its price, or availability. The company had teased the announcement on its website with a video called Travel of Light, which offers a shadowy glimpse of the as-yet-named camera.

(Image credit: Nikonrumors.com)

However, there are a number of rumors that possibly shed a little more light on what to expect.

More information is possibly coming on August 23; the Japanese photography website Nokishita discovered a countdown timer with that date on Nikon's website set to expire at midnight EST, when a livestream will commence.

We may have some indication of what the camera looks like; Nikonrumors discovered some photos of the new mirrorless camera, which makes the camera appear roughly the size of the Sony A7.

Other rumors include that Nikon will have not one, but two full-frame mirrorless cameras. The top-end model will have a 45MP sensor, and cost around $4,000, while the other model will have a 24MP sensor, and retail for around $3,000; both of these prices would also include a lens. These would seem to compete with the Sony A7R III ($3,100 body only), which has a 42.4MP sensor, and the Sony A7 III ($2,000 body only), which has a 24MP sensor. The 45MP Nikon could be announced by the end of this month, while the other camera might be launched at Photokina, held at the end of September.

Additional rumored specs include the ability to shoot video in 4K, 5-axis in-body stabilization, and the ability to shoot at up to 9 frames per second. The cameras will also have an electronic viewfinder wtih a 3.6-million-dot display.

Nikon is also launching a promotional website for its new camera: http://www.nikonusa.com/mirrorlessiscoming. Stay tuned for more information.