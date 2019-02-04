Killer Phone Deal: Moto X4 as Low as $165

Looking for a fantastic deal on a great unlocked Android phone? Right now, the Android One edition of the Moto X4 — a device that launched at $349 at the end of 2017 — can be had for as low as $165.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Both B&H and Walmart are offering the Moto X4 for nearly half off, and Best Buy has an even better deal for anyone upgrading or starting a new line at Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.

Yes, the Moto X4 came out a little over a year ago at this point, but it's still a fantastic value for anyone on the hunt for a very affordable phone with respectable specs. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 and up to 4GB of RAM, the Moto X4 could justifiably be called a low-end flagship, so long as you can put up with mediocre dual cameras. However, because it's an Android One device, it gets software updates almost as quickly as Google's own Pixel products. In fact, the X4 was recently updated to Android Pie.

To sweeten the deal, the X4 is compatible with both GSM and CDMA bands, making it perfect for just about any carrier. And it's one of only a handful of phones outside of those aforementioned Pixels that fully supports Google Fi, Google's pay-what-you-use network with tone of perks, like free VPN access and no extra charges for international data.

MORE: My Month with Google Fi: Why I'm Sticking With It

The X4 comes in two colors — Super Black and Sterling Blue — and two configurations. The entry-level one is fitted with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. It's available at B&H for $165 (with the use of a $25 coupon) and at Walmart for $189.

That's a good deal, but it's the 64GB/4GB model we really like. This variant — exclusively in Sterling Blue — is currently retailing for $225 from B&H with that same coupon. That is a low price given the storage and RAM you're getting, alongside respectable performance from that Snapdragon chip and Motorola's gorgeous silvery glass-and-metal design.

Additionally, Best Buy is undercutting both of those stores, so long as you're willing to activate the device at purchase with a specific carrier and have an upgrade to burn.

At Best Buy, Verizon customers can get the 32GB/3GB variant in both colors for $139, and Sprint subscribers can save an extra $50 beyond that and snag a Sterling Blue X4 with the same specs for a whopping $89. AT&T customers can get the same $139 price Verizon is offering, though only for new subscribers or additional lines.

Ordinarily, we'd recommend the Moto G6 or Nokia 6.1 for budget buyers. But this discount makes the Moto X4 — which is more powerful than both those phones if you spring for the 64GB model — an even better value, and our top pick for a relatively inexpensive handset that will last you for years to come.