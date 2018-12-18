The First Phone Ever with 12GB of RAM Continues Crazy Specs Race

Good bye, Oppo Find X and your 10GB of RAM, There’s a new insane memory king in town: the next top-of-the-line Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, with a crazy 12 gigabytes of RAM.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

As reported by GSM Arena, this monster is also equipped with the latest Snapdragon 855 processor— the CPU that will also power the U.S. version of Galaxy S10 — and it will come with 512GB of storage.



Lenovo says that the Z5 Pro GT will launch in China in 2019 for just $638, but there are no plans for an international launch yet. There’s no reason to think that the handset will make it outside the Asian market.

Launched on November 2018, the current Lenovo Z5 Pro line uses a Snapdragon 710 processor and can only go up to 6GB or RAM. The sliding full-screen display — with an alleged 97% screen coverage — is a Super AMOLED with 2340 x 1080 pixels.

There are some rumors that the very top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus may also come in a 12GB flavor, but this is unconfirmed at this point.