iPhone SE 2 Leak Shows Glass Back, Headphone Jack

It seems like a refreshed iPhone SE is on its way, but it’s unclear exactly which features will be included in the next-gen version of Apple’s 4-inch smartphone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Photos posted to a Chinese social media network show and published by 9to5Mac show what appears to be an iPhone SE, but this device sports a glass back for wireless charging. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that had been rumored to be on the chopping block.

Aside from the all-glass body, the phone shown in these photos looks identical to the original SE, complete with Touch ID sensor.

It’s unclear if the leaked images show a final SE 2 or some sort of prototype. Conflicting rumors suggest that the SE 2 could support wireless charging like the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X, or it might not. The SE 2 may include a headphone jack, or it might sacrifice the feature in favor of a strong Taptic Engine and waterproofing.

All signs point to an SE 2 launch in May or June. Recent regulatory filings from Eurasian Economic Commission point to 11 new iPhone models going on sale soon. Given that the next flagship iPhone isn’t due until September, the iPhone SE 2 is a likelier bet.