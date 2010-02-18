Investigation Could See iPhone, Blackberry Ban

Back in January, Kodak filed a complaint claiming Apple and Blackberry maker, RIM, were both infringing upon a patent owned by the camera company. Kodak alleged that Apple's iPhone and any Blackberry with a camera use a method for previewing color images and processing images that is covered in a Kodak patent. In its complaint, Kodak asked the FTC to block the importation into the U.S. of the allegedly infringing products.

Given that Kodak has filed similar suits against Samsung and LG in the past and currently licences out the technology to Samsung, LG, Sony Ericsson, Motorola and Nokia, it's a safe bet that there is at least some truth to Kodak's claims. All the more interesting, then, that the ITC is currently investigating the situation and could block the sale of iPhones and Blackberrys in the U.S.

The U.S. International Trade Commission announced on Wednesday what it would launch an investigation into whether or not Apple and RIM are infringing on the patent. The USITC reiterates Kodak's wish to issue an exclusion order and cease and desist orders but says it has not yet made any decisions on the merits of the case.

In January Kodak said it had warned both Apple and RIM about their infringements before filing the complaint.