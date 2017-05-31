Here's What HP's Cortana Speaker Looks Like

We finally know what HP's Cortana speaker will look like. At Microsoft's press conference at Computex in Taipei, they showed the first picture of the device, a miniature white puck called the HP Digital Assistant that looks elegant and modern.

There was no announcement of price or release dates, though Microsoft hardware vice president Peter Han suggested it could be bundled with other devices.

This is the first we've seen of the speaker since the partnership was announced at Microsoft Build. Harman Kardon's Invoke is the other confirmed Cortana speaker.



All that was shown was the single photo, but we hope that we get to try a physical, working version soon.