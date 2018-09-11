The Galaxy Note 10 May Have Just Leaked (Seriously)

Just a few weeks after the launch of the Galaxy Note 9, a new leak has rumors flying about its next generation.

(Image credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

The leak comes from Twitter user Ice Universe, who has a solid track record when it comes to Samsung leaks. Ice Universe has stated that the new device is known internally at Samsung as "DaVinci." Needless to say, that could mean a number of things -- and Twitter is speculating.



As Softpedia notes, it could mean the S Pen is getting upgrades, referring to DaVinci's prominence as an artist. We could be looking at a device customized for designers or other creative professionals.



Perhaps we could also be looking at a larger display that could allow for more artwork space and detail. The Note 9's 6.4-inch display is the largest ever sported by a Samsung device, but it only beats the Note 8's by .1 inches.



