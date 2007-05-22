Trending

Dell's XPS 720 H2C Hot and Cool

Overclocking, liquid cooling, and gaming - from Dell? We check out the company's highest-end system to see how the PC giant differentiates itself from... itself.

Dell Takes On Subsidiary Alienware? Not Really!

Dell is going to extremes to shed its reputation as a "dull" office system supplier, and wants to include gaming enthusiasts in its target market. But before you say "aren't they already doing that through their ownership of Alienware," take a glance at the strikingly different case design:

Gaming has matured, and with it so has a large chunk of the game system market. Dell realizes that gamers span several demographics, and its XPS 720 obviously is aimed at a gaming crowd with aesthetic tastes more refined than those of people who get excited by a "plastic alien face" case. The aluminum exterior with "piano black" finish looks better suited to an oak-trimmed office than a college dorm.

It's well understood that experienced gamers will not accept any system at face value, so let's see if the XPS 720 H2C Edition has guts that go beyond its glory!

Dell XPS 720 H2C Edition System Configuration
Hardware
ProcessorIntel® CoreTM 2 Extreme quad-core processor QX6800
2.93 GHz at 3.73 GHz, 1066 MHz FSB, 2x 4 MB cache
MotherboardDell XPS720, BIOS: Phoenix A00 (05/03/07)
nVidia 680i SLI chipset
Memory4x Corsair Dominator CM2X1024-8500C5D PC2-8500
4x 1024 MB, Overclocked 1066MHz, CAS 5-5-5-15
System Hard Drives2x WDC WD1600ADFD-75NLR1 RAID 0
160 GB, 10,000 RPM, 16 MB Cache, SATA 1.5 Gb/s
Storage Hard Drive1x Hitachi HDS721010KLA
1 TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3 Gb/s
CPU Cooling SystemH2C Ceramic Liquid Cooling
Floppy Drive13-in-1 media card reader
Optical DrivesLG GSA-H31N 16x Double-Layer 16x DVD+/-RW
PHILIPS BD-RE BDD1001 Blu-Ray Disk Writer
Case10-bay Aluminum BTX tower case
Expansion Slots2x PCIe x16, 1x PCIe x8, 3x PCI, 1x PCIe x1
Front Panel Ports2x USB 2.0, 1x IEEE-1394 FireWire, Headphone/Mic
Rear Panel Ports5x USB 2.0, 1x IEEE-1394 FireWire, PS/2, Network
Graphics Cards2x nVidia GeForce 8800 Ultra
612 MHz GPU, 768 MB RAM (1080 MHz)
Physics ProcessorAgeia PhysX, driver 1.0.6.0
NetworkBroadcom NetXtreme 57xx Gigabit Controller
8-Channel AudioSound Blaster® X-FiTM XtremeMusic Sound Card
Power Supply1000W 5-Rail Power SLI/CrossFire Compatible
Software
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows XP Pro 5.1.2600 (32-bit)
Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate (32-bit)
DirectX Version9.0c (4.09.0000.0904)
Platform DriverIntel 6.0.6000.16386
Graphics Driver7.15.11.5824 - nVIDIA ForceWare 97.94

