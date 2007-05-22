Dell's XPS 720 H2C Hot and Cool

Dell Takes On Subsidiary Alienware? Not Really!

Dell is going to extremes to shed its reputation as a "dull" office system supplier, and wants to include gaming enthusiasts in its target market. But before you say "aren't they already doing that through their ownership of Alienware," take a glance at the strikingly different case design:

Gaming has matured, and with it so has a large chunk of the game system market. Dell realizes that gamers span several demographics, and its XPS 720 obviously is aimed at a gaming crowd with aesthetic tastes more refined than those of people who get excited by a "plastic alien face" case. The aluminum exterior with "piano black" finish looks better suited to an oak-trimmed office than a college dorm.

It's well understood that experienced gamers will not accept any system at face value, so let's see if the XPS 720 H2C Edition has guts that go beyond its glory!

Dell XPS 720 H2C Edition System Configuration Hardware Processor Intel® CoreTM 2 Extreme quad-core processor QX6800

2.93 GHz at 3.73 GHz, 1066 MHz FSB, 2x 4 MB cache Motherboard Dell XPS720, BIOS: Phoenix A00 (05/03/07)

nVidia 680i SLI chipset Memory 4x Corsair Dominator CM2X1024-8500C5D PC2-8500

4x 1024 MB, Overclocked 1066MHz, CAS 5-5-5-15 System Hard Drives 2x WDC WD1600ADFD-75NLR1 RAID 0

160 GB, 10,000 RPM, 16 MB Cache, SATA 1.5 Gb/s Storage Hard Drive 1x Hitachi HDS721010KLA

1 TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3 Gb/s CPU Cooling System H2C Ceramic Liquid Cooling Floppy Drive 13-in-1 media card reader Optical Drives LG GSA-H31N 16x Double-Layer 16x DVD+/-RW

PHILIPS BD-RE BDD1001 Blu-Ray Disk Writer Case 10-bay Aluminum BTX tower case Expansion Slots 2x PCIe x16, 1x PCIe x8, 3x PCI, 1x PCIe x1 Front Panel Ports 2x USB 2.0, 1x IEEE-1394 FireWire, Headphone/Mic Rear Panel Ports 5x USB 2.0, 1x IEEE-1394 FireWire, PS/2, Network Graphics Cards 2x nVidia GeForce 8800 Ultra

612 MHz GPU, 768 MB RAM (1080 MHz) Physics Processor Ageia PhysX, driver 1.0.6.0 Network Broadcom NetXtreme 57xx Gigabit Controller 8-Channel Audio Sound Blaster® X-FiTM XtremeMusic Sound Card Power Supply 1000W 5-Rail Power SLI/CrossFire Compatible Software Operating System Microsoft Windows XP Pro 5.1.2600 (32-bit)

Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate (32-bit) DirectX Version 9.0c (4.09.0000.0904) Platform Driver Intel 6.0.6000.16386 Graphics Driver 7.15.11.5824 - nVIDIA ForceWare 97.94

