Killer Smart Home Deal: Echo Dot w/ Smart Bulb Kit Just $69

Are you planning on building a smart home and not sure where to begin? Thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, you can get the Echo Dot w/ 2 Hue Smart Bulb Bundle for the low price of $69.99 ($50 off).

This bundle includes our Editor's Choice Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen), as well as two Phillips Hue smart bulbs that you can control with Alexa.

Echo Dot Phillips Hue Starter Kit Bundle View Deal

In our 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot review, we gave the smart speaker a perfect 5 out of 5 thanks to its modest price, nice design, and enhanced audio over its predecessors. This smart home starter kit offers the ultimate in home automation management. With the Philips Hue white LED smart bulbs, you'll be able to turn on your lights hands-free or set a timer to turn them on when you're not home.

This Cyber Monday deal is for a limited time, so don't second guess taking the first step toward building the smart home of your dreams.