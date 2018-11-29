Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals

Update Nov 29 5:31 p.m. ET: We've updated this article to include the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 deal for $110 off. T-Mobile's offer to give away an Apple Watch Series 4 to those customers switching to its service.



The Apple Watch Series 4 may be the company's latest wearable, but it's also the priciest smartwatch Apple's put out yet. The good news, though, is that we've found excellent Cyber Week discounts on the still-great Apple Watch Series 3. For one, you can get the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS/LTE model smartwatch from B&H for $299.

Also, if you're looking to switch to T-Mobile, you can get a free Apple Watch Series 4 if you bring two eligible lines with you.

