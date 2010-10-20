Band Turns to iPhone Instruments in Viral Video

We've all seen those musical instrument apps for smartphones. There are ones that emulate functions of drums, keyboard, guitars, even microphones. Heck, you could even put together a band with just iPhones and instrument apps.

In fact, the band Atomic Tom decided to do just that and performed on the B line of the New York subway.

This video has since gone viral, much to the band's pleasure. It doesn't appear to be a marketing stunt by Apple, but it might as well have been as the videos were shot with iPhone 4's.