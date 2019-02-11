AirPods 2 to Feature Google's Pixel Finish and Bass Boost (Report)

Launched in 2016, Apple AirPods are long due for a major revision. Allegedly, the next generation AirPods 2 will come with loads of new features but its design will be the same except for one thing: its coating.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A new “exclusive report” by reliable rumor source MySmartPrice says that the new AirPods will look just the same as the old ones. The only difference is a new coating to improve grip. The current generation’s glossy plastic is quite slippery, and many people have a hard time keeping them in their ears. It makes sense that Apple would make improvements in this area.

The new coating is the same as the material Google uses on its Pixel phones. Another rumor claims that Apple will use the same finish to improve grip and reduce scratches in the iPhone 11 — because yes, some people use their phones without ugly cases.

MORE: iPhone 11 Rumors: Release Date, Leaks, Specs and More



MySmartPrice’s ‘reliable source’ allegedly confirms better audio performance, with improved bass. Other rumors claim that the revised AirPods will have new biometric sensors to turn them into the ultimate health tracking machines. You may also be able to activate Siri without touching them, just saying “Hey Siri."

Reputable tech market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that two new AirPods models will come in 2019. MySmartPrice claims that AirPods 2 will come in two colors. There's no news about price yet but it is likely that the product will maintain its $160 price tag.