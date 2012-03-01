Android Apps Are Too Expensive, Says Research Firm

On average, Android apps are more expensive that iOS apps. According to Canalys, the top 100 paid-for apps in the Android Market would cost a combined $374.37, which is more than more than 2.5 times the cost of the top 100 paid-for iPhone apps. The top 100 iPhone apps would cost $147.00. Similarly, the average price for the top 10 and top 20 apps in Android Market cost $3.47 or $4.09 each, respectively, while the top 10 and top 20 iOS apps average $0.99 and $1.04, respectively.

Canalys noted that 82 of the top 100 paid apps in Apple’s US store are priced at $0.99, but only 22 of 100 in the Android Market in the U.S. A reason for this scenario is both the fact that iOS and Android users appear to have very different tastes as far as apps are concerned - only 19 apps appeared in both top 100 lists - and the fact that some apps are substantially more expensive in Android market than in Apple's App Store. For example, Monopoly costs $4.99 for Android, but only $0.99 for iOS.