Pre-Prime Day Deal: 60% Off XPS 15, Asus Chromebook, More

Update June 26: Amazon's one-day sale is over, but Dell has a new sale of its own. It's offering up to a $200 Visa gift card with select PC/laptop purchases.

Amazon is starting the first full week of summer with yet another Amazon Prime Day preview.

Today only, the e-comm giant is taking up to 60% off select laptops and accessories from Dell, Asus, Seagate, and Netgear. The sale is a bit of a smorgasbord of tech devices with deals on cable modems, microSD cards, and external hard drives. Noteworthy discounts include:

It's worth mentioning that Amazon typically doesn't have noteworthy Dell laptop deals. However, today's XPS 15 deal is a better bargain than Dell's promo. Currently, Dell has the same XPS 15 (9570) configuration bundled with a $100 prepaid Visa card on sale for $1,224.99 via coupon "50OFF699".

Amazon's sale ends June 25 at 2:59am ET