One of the best Robert Downey Jr. dramas you haven't watched yet just crashed the Netflix top 10

While Netflix released a slew of great new movies in May, you won't find any of them in the #1 spot on the streamer's ranking of the most-watched movies in the U.S. Instead, that honor goes to "The Judge," a 10-year-old legal drama starring Robert Downey Jr. that audiences initially slept on but is now finding new life on one of the best streaming services since arriving on May 1.

The former MCU star is joined by a packed cast of A-listers including Leighton Meester, Robert Duvall, Sarah Lancaster, and "Succession" star Jeremy Strong. While they all offer solid performances, the film's sole Oscar nomination went to Duvall for Best Supporting Actor, coincidentally an award Downey Jr. went on to win for his performance in Oppenheimer nearly a decade later.

If you’re wondering whether to watch this fan-favorite legal drama, we can give you a quick rundown of what it’s about, what viewers are saying, and the general ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is 'The Judge' about?

Directed by David Dobkin of "Wedding Crashers" and "Resident Alien" fame, "The Judge" sees Downey Jr. star as Hank Palmer, a brilliant but shady attorney who returns to his Indiana hometown after his mother passes away.

There he reconnects with his brothers Dale (Strong) and Glen (Vincent D'Onofrio), but his reunion with his estranged father Judge Joseph Palmer (Duvall) is significantly more strained. Palmer is outspoken about his disapproval of Hank's morally ambiguous career, but after he's arrested in a hit-and-run death, Hank takes on his father's defense, despite the objections of the resentful old man.

While Downey Jr. has a long list of critically acclaimed dramas to his name, "The Judge" was not as well received. It currently holds a 49% critic rating on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, though audiences were significantly kinder, giving it a 73% score. The film continues to pick up word-of-mouth buzz online, with several users on X calling it a "must watch" and lamenting that they missed watching Downey Jr. and Duvall's heartwrenching performances the first time around.

You can stream "The Judge" on Netflix right now. If you're looking for more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of the top new shows to stream this week along with some of the best Netflix movies in 2024.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors