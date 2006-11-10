Trending

Alienware's Aurora m9700 SLI Notebook Rocks

Alienware is known for cool and powerful graphics notebooks. The fast and great looking Aurora m9700 does nothing to harm the company's reputation.

Introduction: Slideshows And Features Table

Alienware's Aurora m9700 features the universally recognizable Alienware badge and comes in green, blue and silver.

Alienware is probably the most respected high end notebook manufacturer. And, as you'll see in future articles on the company's mobile computing line, it can now claim bragging rights for some very, very good lower end notebooks as well. The very cool Aurora m9700 is definitely high end. It's big, heavy and a superbly powerful game player's machine. To find out why read on and be sure to see the slideshows because they contain 90% of the content of this article.

The following annotated slideshows present:

1. Photos of the outside and inside of the Alienware Aurora m9700

2. The results of tests with 3DMark05 (graphics processor speed), PCMark05 (CPU, memory and disk drive speed), MobileMark 2005 (performance and battery life when running multitasking office applications and playing DVDs) and our gaming tests. The performance slideshow also includes the results of our Display Brightness and Contrast Tests. As an added bonus, we tested the m9700 running both Windows XP and XP Media Center Edition (MCE) just to see if MCE, which comes with a lot of high end graphics notebooks these days, helps or hinders performance.

Features Table For The Alienware Aurora M9700 As Tested

The slideshow that presents photos of the outside and inside of the Alienware Aurora m9700's includes a discussion of many of the notebook's features and shows where a number of them are located on the computer itself.

ManufacturerAlienware
ModelAurora m9700
Length, Depth, Width15.6" x 11.75" x 2.00"
Unit & Battery9.4 lb
Battery1.36 lb
Charger & Power Cord2.32 lb
Total (Computer, Charger & Power Cord)11.72 lb
Battery I Capacity12-cell Li-Ion (14.8 V, 6450 mAh, 95.5 Wh)
Optional Higher Capacity BatteryNone
AC adapter150 W
Pointing Device(s)Touchpad
Display Size17" Wide UXGA
Display Resolution1920 x 1200
Graphics controllerNvidia GeForce Go 7900 GS (512 MB) x 2 (SLI)
BIOSAMI (04/26/06)
CPUMobile AMD Turion 64 ML-44
(2.4 GHz, 1 MB L2-Cache)
North BridgeAMD Hammer IMC
South BridgeNvidia nForce4 SLI (CK8-04)
Memory2 x 1 GB PC3200 DDR at 400 MHz
Hard Disk Manufacturer & ModelSeagate Momentus 7200 x 2 (RAID 1)
Size100 GB
PerformanceSATA / 7200 rpm / 8 MB/ 10.5 ms)
Manufacturer & ModelNEC DVD_RW ND-6750A
Floppy DriveNone
Hard drive bay2 x 2.5"
PS2 Mouse/Keyboardnone / none
USB 2.02 x (L) 1 x (R) 1 x (B)
IEEE1394/Firewire1 x (L)
BluetoothYes
VGA / DVI out1 x (B) / 1 x (B)
Video In / Out1 x S-Video In (B), 1 x Coaxial In (B), 1 x S-Video Out (B)
PC-Card / PCIe-Card Slotsnone / 1 x (L)
LAN1 x (L) Marvell Yukon 88E8055 Gigabit Ethernet
WLANUnnamed 802.11b/g
Audio ConnectorsMicrophone (R) Headphone (R) Line In (B) 5.1 Surround Sound Speakers Out (R) , Optical Audio Out (R)
Audio ChipnVIDIA CK8-04
Modem/Model1x (B) Agere Systems AC'97 Modem
Card-Reader:SD, MS, MSPRO and MMC (L)
Fingerprint Security SensorNone
Manufacturer's Docking SocketNo
OSWindows XP MCE; also tested with Windows XP Professional

