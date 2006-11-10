Alienware's Aurora m9700 SLI Notebook Rocks

Introduction: Slideshows And Features Table

Alienware's Aurora m9700 features the universally recognizable Alienware badge and comes in green, blue and silver.

Alienware is probably the most respected high end notebook manufacturer. And, as you'll see in future articles on the company's mobile computing line, it can now claim bragging rights for some very, very good lower end notebooks as well. The very cool Aurora m9700 is definitely high end. It's big, heavy and a superbly powerful game player's machine. To find out why read on and be sure to see the slideshows because they contain 90% of the content of this article.

The following annotated slideshows present:

1. Photos of the outside and inside of the Alienware Aurora m9700

2. The results of tests with 3DMark05 (graphics processor speed), PCMark05 (CPU, memory and disk drive speed), MobileMark 2005 (performance and battery life when running multitasking office applications and playing DVDs) and our gaming tests. The performance slideshow also includes the results of our Display Brightness and Contrast Tests. As an added bonus, we tested the m9700 running both Windows XP and XP Media Center Edition (MCE) just to see if MCE, which comes with a lot of high end graphics notebooks these days, helps or hinders performance.

Features Table For The Alienware Aurora M9700 As Tested

The slideshow that presents photos of the outside and inside of the Alienware Aurora m9700's includes a discussion of many of the notebook's features and shows where a number of them are located on the computer itself.

Manufacturer Alienware Model Aurora m9700 Length, Depth, Width 15.6" x 11.75" x 2.00" Unit & Battery 9.4 lb Battery 1.36 lb Charger & Power Cord 2.32 lb Total (Computer, Charger & Power Cord) 11.72 lb Battery I Capacity 12-cell Li-Ion (14.8 V, 6450 mAh, 95.5 Wh) Optional Higher Capacity Battery None AC adapter 150 W Pointing Device(s) Touchpad Display Size 17" Wide UXGA Display Resolution 1920 x 1200 Graphics controller Nvidia GeForce Go 7900 GS (512 MB) x 2 (SLI) BIOS AMI (04/26/06) CPU Mobile AMD Turion 64 ML-44

(2.4 GHz, 1 MB L2-Cache) North Bridge AMD Hammer IMC South Bridge Nvidia nForce4 SLI (CK8-04) Memory 2 x 1 GB PC3200 DDR at 400 MHz Hard Disk Manufacturer & Model Seagate Momentus 7200 x 2 (RAID 1) Size 100 GB Performance SATA / 7200 rpm / 8 MB/ 10.5 ms) Manufacturer & Model NEC DVD_RW ND-6750A Floppy Drive None Hard drive bay 2 x 2.5" PS2 Mouse/Keyboard none / none USB 2.0 2 x (L) 1 x (R) 1 x (B) IEEE1394/Firewire 1 x (L) Bluetooth Yes VGA / DVI out 1 x (B) / 1 x (B) Video In / Out 1 x S-Video In (B), 1 x Coaxial In (B), 1 x S-Video Out (B) PC-Card / PCIe-Card Slots none / 1 x (L) LAN 1 x (L) Marvell Yukon 88E8055 Gigabit Ethernet WLAN Unnamed 802.11b/g Audio Connectors Microphone (R) Headphone (R) Line In (B) 5.1 Surround Sound Speakers Out (R) , Optical Audio Out (R) Audio Chip nVIDIA CK8-04 Modem/Model 1x (B) Agere Systems AC'97 Modem Card-Reader: SD, MS, MSPRO and MMC (L) Fingerprint Security Sensor None Manufacturer's Docking Socket No OS Windows XP MCE; also tested with Windows XP Professional

