Apple Reveals Game Center Device Compatibility

Apple has confirmed a list of devices that will be compatible with its upcoming social and gaming network platform, Game Center.

Currently only five non-iPad devices have made the list, and the iPhone 3G--which can run iOS 4--is not one of them. Also not on the Game Center list is the first-generation iPhone and the first generation iPod Touch. That leaves five devices ready to receive Game Center this week: iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPod Touch 2nd generation, iPod Touch 3rd generation, and the latest 4th generation iPod Touch.

The iPod Touch 2nd generation is the only new addition to the list originally posted last week. Although the device shares similar hardware with the iPhone 3G, the iPod Touch has a slightly faster processor--532 MHz compared to the iPhone 3G's 412 MHz processor. Both the iPod Touch 2nd generation and the iPhone 3G hit the market back in 2008.

According to reports, Apple this week reset all Game Center accounts used by developers when testing the "golden master" of the new iOS 4.1 update slated to hit iTunes and iPhone devices starting Wednesday. The new update will reportedly address performance issues that plagued iPhone 3G users after upgrading from 3.0 to 4.0. iPhone 4 proximity sensor fixes and overall Bluetooth improvements are also promised in the update.