Get This Siri and Alexa-Friendly Smart Thermostat for $109

Nest and ecobee aren't the only smart thermostats on the market. If you want to dip your toes into the world of Wi-Fi connected thermostats, but don't feel like dropping upward of $200 on a new device, the Honeywell Lyric T5 Smart Thermostat was made for you.

Currently selling for $109.70 at Amazon (originally $149), this midrange thermostat can connect to both Apple's HomeKit and Amazon's Alexa. That means you can control it not only from its dedicated app, but also with virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa.

Design-wise, the T5 has a square shape with a black front and silver sides. It's larger than it appears and sports a big monochromatic readout. You can't twist the thermostat like you can a Nest, but its on-screen controls are easy to learn. Likewise, its accompanying app (available for Android and iOS) is easy for just about anyone to use.

Unlike pricier thermostats such as the ecobee3 lite, the T5 has a geofencing feature which automatically turns your thermostat on or off when your phone is within a certain distance. Within the T5's app you can set the radius to be as small as a few feet or as large as several thousand miles. That way your home can be set to your desired room temperature when the T5 senses you're getting close to your house.

The T5 is missing weather information, humidity control, and a motion sensor, but if you don't want to pay top dollar for those features, the Lyric T5 Smart Thermostat should be high on your list of affordable smart thermostats.