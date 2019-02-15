Samsung Just 'Accidentally' Leaked Its Galaxy Watch

There’s a big new Samsung leak and, surprise, this time Samsung itself is to blame.

The Android version of the Galaxy Wearables app was recently updated, and three currently unannounced products compatible with the app were added. Their presence was then discovered and publicized by SamCentralTech on Twitter (via The Verge).

(Image credit: Samsung/SamCentralTech)

The three products include the Galaxy Watch Active, the Galaxy Fit (and Fit e) fitness bands, and the Galaxy Buds in-ear wireless headphones. All of these products have already been revealed by other means, but it’s great to see an official app (accidentally) confirm them.

MORE: Best (Android) Wear OS Watches

The Watch Active is a sports-focussed smart watch. A render of the device was leaked in early February, which appears to be accurate, resembling the image from the Samsung app precisely. This includes the lack of bezel, which is how Samsung smart watches are normally controlled. We're guessing that the touchscreen will play a more prominent role this time around.

(Image credit: Samsung/SamCentralTech)

We’ve seen the Galaxy Buds before too, as their unique ability to charge themselves from the back of the S10 was also leaked earlier this month. According to this earlier leak, the $170/€149/£132 earbuds are similar to Samsung’s existing IconX, but a price increase hopefully indicates a refinement of the design, as well as the addition of the new charging feature.

(Image credit: Samsung/SamCentralTech)

Finally there's the Galaxy Fit. The successors to the Gear Fit line of devices, the Galaxy Fit was revealed to the public via Bluetooth certification, as was the Fit e variation, although it’s unclear what the differences between the two will be. There’s nothing else to go on from the certification, so we can only assume that it will at least have similar features to the current Gear Fit 2.

(Image credit: Samsung/SamCentralTech)

With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event less than a week away, we’re almost certain to hear more about all of these devices and what they’re capable off. Stay tuned for our full coverage of the event.