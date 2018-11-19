First Photos From Pixel 3 Lite Camera Leaked

Last week, we got what could be our first look at Google's long-rumored Pixel 3 Lite, as it's been affectionately nicknamed.

The phone reportedly pairs a midrange processor with the same 12.2-megapixel camera Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners love, and today we received the very first photo samples from the device.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

These images were shared by Rozetked, the Russian blog that posted shots of the Pixel 3 Lite last week and one of the swath of sites that managed to get its hands on a prototype Pixel 3 XL last summer. Rozetked says the draw with the Pixel 3 Lite is that it'll be a low-cost phone with a flagship-caliber camera — so these images may go a long way toward backing up that claim.

That said, without similar shots from a Pixel 3 or 3 XL to compare them to, it's tough to make any judgments. The photos themselves look to be clean and of a reasonably high quality, with a good bokeh effect demonstrated in the one Portrait Mode example of fruit on a dish. But for the most part, this is a drab collection of scenes that lack color and intensity.

Is it the environment or the shooter itself turning in these muted shots? That's a question we cannot answer yet. However, the fact that Portrait Mode has apparently made the jump to the Lite model suggests Google's other photo-enhancing software tricks — i.e., Night Sight and Super Res Zoom — likely will come along for the ride as well.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

Rozetked provided no other details with respect to the behavior of the camera app or any other functionality, so that's pretty much all we can say about these samples right now.

Aside from photography, the Pixel 3 Lite is billed to have a 5.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display, 32GB of storage and a Snapdragon 670 CPU mated to 4GB of RAM. The design strongly echoes the regular Pixel 3, albeit with slightly thicker bezels, a headphone jack situated on the top edge and no dual-lens front-facing camera.