Best Gamebook Apps

Ryan North's To Be or Not To Be (Android: $4.99)

Imagine William Shakespeare's Hamlet as a choose-your-path gamebook app, and you get Ryan North's To Be or Not To Be, which has you playing the part of Hamlet, Ophelia or Hamlet Senior on their insane adventures. Powered by Tin Man Games' Gamebook Adventures engine, the app takes full advantage of the digital format by accompanying the text with music, sound effects, hilarious achievements and an end-game "Haml-o-Meter" featuring a statistics page that compares your choices with the Bard's. A particular delight is the wealth of illustrations by a variety of Web comic greats such as Kate Beaton (Hark, A Vagrant), Zach Weinersmith (SMBC), and Matthew Inman (Oatmeal). Incredibly hilarious and brilliantly executed, To Be or Not To Be is a great addition to your app library. Fans of the gamebook take note: Ryan North has also just released a new choose your path book, Romeo and/or Juliet about a certain pair of star-crossed lovers. Here's hoping it also gets an app release.