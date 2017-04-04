Here's a Cheap Way to Get a Heads-Up Display in Any Car

If you're hoping to make your car a bit more futuristic and don't want to buy a new one, there's a cheap gadget that also has the potential to make you a safer driver.

(Image credit: The KKmoon A8 HUD displays key data right on your windshield. Credit: KKmoon)

Amazon is offering a deal on the KKmoon A8 HUD. The device, which essentially places a heads-up display in your car, is now on sale for $48, a nice savings on the device's regular retail price of $80.

Spotted by BGR, the KKmoon plugs into your car's OBD II port and sits on your dashboard. Once it's turned on, it will project a 5.5-inch high-definition screen on your windshield and give you far information about your car without taking your eyes off the road.

According to KKmoon, the A8 HUD will tell you the simple stuff like speed and mileage, but will also inform you of your fuel consumption, water temperature, and more. You can even set reminders when you need to shift into another gear or for avoiding driver fatigue.

Whether a heads-up display is actually going to prevent accidents is hard to say, but the technology is becoming more popular. Some car makers, including GM's Cadillac, offer a heads-up display in their vehicles. The company generally makes the same argument, saying that placing information closer to the driver's field of view could be safer.

Additionally, Apple has been rumored to be working on a slew of car technologies as part of a broader initiative to play a big role in the automotive industry in the coming years. One of those technologies was a heads-up display that would provide actionable information to drivers on the road.

Still, what KKmoon offers is a cheap way to get the futuristic tech into any car made since 1996. So, for less than $50, you can potentially be a bit safer while impressing fellow passengers.