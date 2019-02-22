Hotspot Shield has some issues to address but the overall platform will suit most users’ needs, especially if they’re focused on performance.

Hotspot Shield is a popular VPN service that comes in two versions - the ad-sponsored free version and the ad-free commercial one. It is the product of a US internet privacy and security company AnchorFree.

(Image credit: Future)

Pricing

Hotspot Shield’s full functionality is available under several pricing options. The monthly option comes at the price of $12.99. It is followed by the 1-year subscription at $7.99 per month (billed $95.88 every year) and the 2-year plan that reduces the price to $6.99 per month (billed $167.76 every two years). A 3-year plan at $2.99 a month ($107.64 billed every 3 years) is sometimes available.

The provider accepts payments sent using credit cards, PayPal, Alipay, Mint, giftcards, etc. Not all of these methods are available for all geographic regions. If anything goes wrong with the service, the provider has a generous 45-day money-back guarantee.

A 7-day free trial is available although you still have to sign up for a paid plan. You won’t be charged for the first seven days of use and you need to cancel your subscription if you don’t wish to be billed.

Compatibility

Apps are available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. There is also a browser extension for Chrome, as well as free proxy add-ons both for Chrome and Firefox. The existence of Firefox proxy isn’t advertised much on the website but it can be found in the Firefox store.

A Premium Hotspot Shield subscription allows you to connect up to five devices at the same time. While a majority of VPN providers have support for routers which allow users to extend the VPN coverage to an unlimited number of devices, this is not the case with Hotspot Shield. The provider only support the platforms for which it has apps.

(Image credit: Future)

What you get

Hotspot Shield’s free plan will get you a limited number of servers, a one-connection per account restriction, as well as advertisements. Moreover, it imposes a cap on bandwidth in the amount of 500MB per day.

The Premium version removes the daily bandwidth limitation, has no ads, and provides access to more than 3,200 servers in over 70 countries.

Some of Hotspot Shield’s apps use a kill switch - a powerful mechanism that is activated in case of a sudden VPN failure, blocking all Internet access and containing all your sensitive information.

The Windows app allows you to automatically connect to Hotspot Shield when trying to access unsafe wifi hotspots, safe hotspots, or all networks. Another useful feature is the ‘Web domain bypass’ which allows users to choose which domains they want to put outside the VPN tunnel.

The Android client lets you select which apps require the VPN to activate every time they go online. The Chrome browser extension has some great features itself, such as a blocker of ads, cookies, trackers, malwares, and WebRTC, as well as the ‘Auto Protect’ and ‘Bypass’ lists for websites. Particularly interesting is the Sword Mode that feeds trackers fake browsing information.

Various online services like Netflix, Hulu, Snapchat, YouTube, or Amazon Prime may be unavailable in certain regions for any number of reasons. Hotspot Shield Premium unblocks all of these and more, regardless of where you are. BBC iPlayer, however, isn’t on the list. All of the provider’s servers are P2P-friendly, so safe torrenting is possible with no limitations.

Privacy

Instead of listing the usual protocols like OpenVPN, IKEv2, and L2TP, Hotspot Shield has its own interesting alternative - the Catapult Hydra technology. According to the company, this protocol is based on Transport Layer Security 1.2 with AES-128 and AES-256 encryption. For additional security, it deploys the Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman (EDCHE) which creates a new key for each session. Server authentication is conducted via 2048-bit RSA certificate.

Hotspot Shield has a no-logging policy that states the usual - no collecting, storing, or sharing of any data that can be traced back to you, such as online activity logs, IP addresses, and the like. That said, AnchorFree’s privacy policy reveals that some information is logged, including how much bandwidth you used, when you accessed the service and how, which browsers and AnchorFree apps you used, which operating system and device you used, as well as other network information.

The no-logs policy would have much more substance if it was confirmed by an external auditor. AnchorFree’s 2018 Transparency Report is a bit reassuring as it details all the information requests it received during 2018 from various authorities and agencies, as well as how much of that information was disclosed to them.

Some privacy-oriented users might be concerned with the fact that HotspotShield’s parent company, AnchorFree is located in the US, a country with a bad record for spying on its soil.

Performance

Hotspot Shield’s best quality by far is its superior performance. For example, it will hail a 67Mbps speed on a 75Mbps connection and an excellent 290Mbps on a 475Mbps line. There are no recorded latencies for even the significantly distant locations from ours, such as Vietnam where speeds reached a very high 60Mbps.

Customer service

Should you find yourself in need for extra information, you can browse through the provider’s support site. There you can access installation and user manuals for all the Hotspot Shield’s apps, information about accounts and device management, payments and subscriptions, common issues, as well as release notes.

The company also has a blog, where you can find interesting and useful reads about all things related to the VPN industry and Hotspot Shield like updates to privacy policy, advice on how to access specific content via VPN, and all the privacy dangers users encounter each day.

If all the content available on the website still can’t answer your questions, you should contact the customer support team. This is possible via web form or live chat, although the latter is only available 24/7 for paying users.

Bottom line

Hotspot Shield may have some minor problems but it makes up for it with first-rate speeds it delivers from all servers. The free version is extremely limited but the premium subscription plans offer lots of features that even the VPN elitists will find appealing.

Our score: 4.5/5

Specs

Client software platforms: Win, Mac, Android, iOS; Chrome extension

Supported protocols: Catapult Hydra VPN

Number of servers: 2,500+

Number of countries: 25

Country of registration: United States of America

Payment options: Credit card, PayPal, gift cards

Real name necessary? No

Encryption protocol: AES-256

Data usage: Unlimited

Bandwidth usage: Unlimited

Maximum number of simultaneously connected devices: 5

Customer support: Email, chat

Privacy policy: No logging



