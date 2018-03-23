Save $36 on Garmin Fitness Tracker to Blast Winter Flab

Winter is finally over and there's no better way to kick-start your spring training than with a shiny new fitness tracker.

If you're looking for a reliable all-purpose tracker, Amazon currently has the Editors' Choice Garmin Vivosmart HR Activity Tracker for $93.75. That's $36 under Garmin's direct price and $7 under Best Buy's price.

We like the Vivosmart because in addition to tracking the basics like your steps, sleep, and calories burned, it also has a built-in heart rate monitor to track your BPM, which is a sign of how hard you're pushing yourself. It's also water-proof, which means both runners and swimmers can wear it during their workouts.

Performance-wise, we found that the band's measurements were accurate for a non-GPS-enabled pedometer. We also like that it beams snapshots of your physical activity to your smartphone via the Garmin Connect app. In terms of battery life, you can expect to get about two to three days of heavy use out of it before needing a recharge.

Outside of exercise, the Vivosmart can display incoming phone calls, text messages, and social media updates — although if you have time to check the latter, you're probably not working out hard enough.