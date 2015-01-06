CES 2015 Readers' Choice: Vote Now on Tom's Guide

At this year’s CES, you’ll find TVs as thin as the slimmest smartphones, the lightest laptop ever and a virtual-reality display that will blow your mind. And that’s only a taste of what the world’s biggest tech show has to offer. Whether it’s a socially aware fitness tracker, a smartwatch that plays nicely with both Android and iOS or a mighty gaming desktop, we want you to tell us which gadgets at CES 2015 impress you enough to deserve our Readers’ Choice award.

To help get you started, we’ve narrowed down the field to some of the hottest new devices in multiple categories. Vote between now and 10 am EST on Jan. 8, and we’ll announce the winner. Get clicking!

Razer Nabu X

For just $49, the Razer Nabu X tracks steps, calories, distance and sleep, and delivers smartphone notifications to your wrist via LED light indicators. There’s also a nifty social aspect: Nabu X bands can talk to other Nabu smartbands nearby, letting you transfer fitness, gaming and social-networking info to others in the Nabu community. (Tom's Guide)



Alcatel Onetouch Watch

Want a smartwatch, but not a fan of the Apple Watch's $350 starting price? Alcatel's Onetouch Watch is a $150 alternative that’s compatible with both iOS and Android. The Onetouch Watch lets you play music, control your camera, and receive calls and messages from a bright, beautiful 1.22-inch round display. You can even customize watch faces with your own pictures. With an onboard heart-rate sensor and a USB charger built into the end of the strap, the Onetouch Watch could give Apple a serious run for its money.



Sony XBR-X910C 4K TV

Sony's new flagship set is everything a TV can be: large, at 75 inches diagonally, but extremely skinny at about 0.2 inches thick. The XBR-X910C uses quantum dots, also known as nanocrystals, to produce a much wider color gamut that that's immediately obvious to the viewer — and makes all but the best of today's screens look poor by comparison. Instead of opting for its own software, Sony is embracing Android TV, providing access to gobs of entertainment apps as well as voice search for content.

LG G Flex 2

Equal parts head-turning and tough, the G Flex 2 builds on the excitement of LG’s first curved-screen phone with a smaller, but sharper, full-HD 5.5-inch display that’s easier to use with one hand. The enhanced self-healing back can shrug off scratches and nicks in as little as 10 seconds. The treated glass for the screen is pretty durable, too, so you probably won’t need a case for this beauty. Under the hood, the G Flex 2 packs a screaming fast Snapdragon 810 processor, plus the same great image-stabilizing camera found in the LG G3. It’s coming soon to AT&T and Sprint.

Lenovo LaVie Z

The world's lightest 13-inch notebook shows that you can peel off the pounds without compromising on performance. Picking up the 1.72-pound LaVie Z feels more like handling a light paper folder than holding a high-end PC. However, the $1,299 system features a heavyweight Intel 5th-Generation Core i5 or i7 CPU, a 128GB SSD and a full-HD screen.



CyberPowerPC Trinity Fang

Every now and then, you come across a gadget that's a splendid mix of design, power and innovation. At this year’s CES, it's the CyberPowerPC Trinity Fang desktop. Comprising three aluminum rectangular bases, the Fang's design looks like something out of the fevered dream of a mad scientist. Sliding off the aluminum panels reveals the Fang's powerful bite: a 4-GHz Intel Core i7-4790K, a Gigabyte Z97 Mini-ITX motherboard, five SSDs, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M GPU, a 500-watt power system and liquid cooling to keep the graceful beast from overheating.



Asus TransformerBook Chi

Asus's trio of powerful Windows 2-in-1 convertibles stands out for its light weight, competitive pricing and solid keyboards. Ranging from the 12.5-inch T300 to the 10-inch T100 and 8.9 inch T90, the new Chi lineup has the right size for almost anyone. With solid physical keyboards included and brilliant screens such as the WQHD panel on the Asus T300, the 2015 TransformerBook lineup is poised to take on both the Microsoft Surface and the MacBook Air.



HP Zvr Display

It's not performing heart surgery, per se, but it may be the next best thing. HP is ringing in the future of education with the Zvr Virtual Reality Display, a 23.6-inch screen that works in tandem with a set of four face-tracking cameras and a pair of 3D glasses to create holographic images in real time. Preloaded with several learning exercises, including one that involves dissecting a beating human heart, the Zvr's high level of interactivity may change the way we learn.



