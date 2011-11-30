Acer, Lenovo Quad-Core Tablets Coming in Q1

These devices are expected to be in the range of $460 and $600, according to Digitimes, and are intended to be direct competition for Asus's EeePad Transformer Prime. However, it won't be plain sailing for the these tablet manufacturers. Digitimes sources are concerned as to how successful the tablets can be in a market where Apple and Amazon are believed to account for the lion's share. These sources said that non-Apple tablets may only account for 10 to 15 percent of the entire tablet market.
Additionally, though the excitement surrounding quad-core tablets is palpable, it is unclear just how much value a quad-core processor has in the tablet market, where hardware horsepower isn't as important as it is in a PC. Tablets have established a perception of 'good-enough' computing and consumers tend to care little about the RAM or the actual processor in such a device if it does not offer any useful application or advantages. Manufacturers such as Samsung, Asus, Acer and Lenovo will need to overcome this by establishing an experience perception and developing a marketing strategy that describes how the quad-core processor enables experience.
Hardware alone may not help Android tablet makers much. It is probably much more important to bring the price of Tegra 3 tablets down to the $300 mark as Nvidia's CEO Jen-Hsun Huang recently predicted.
so far only asus has released a competent android tablet - transformer. rest of them are too costly and not up to the task.
pc makers are better off competing against the tablets with ultrabooks.
Tablets, ultrabooks, laptops, netbooks, phones and desktops are all in their own category.
One may argue Laptops, netbooks and ultrabooks are in the same category but they have their differences and are aimed at different markets.
Back on topic now.. I can't wait to see some real performance measurements from these tablets, better yet some of the graphics this new Tegra 3 will be capable of (Besides that demo with the clown and ball)
Google really needs to make some serious improvements to Android, and while Ice Cream Sandwhich should be a good improvement it may not be enough. These tablets need to prove they aren't just boardroom toys but can also be highly productive tools that can rival the productivity of a laptop.
Until the software matures tablets will continue to be a difficult sell, no matter how many cores the processor has.
Not sure what the hype is about tablets and why we need a quad-core one.
My household went through about a dozen Android phones across two carriers before giving up and turning to "the dark side" over a year ago, deciding to try an iPhone. It amazes me how to this day the 3GS is faster/non-laggy than even $200 Android phones I've used, and I have yet to use an Android tablet that doesn't suffer from awful lag. My brief understanding is that the majority of the issue with this involves the custom Android OS that companies use, and that rooting (?) your phone/device and basically hacking or modding the software fixes it.
Here's hoping a quad core can make you not have to mod it?
Some custom ROMs are better than others, but the ones for my phone suck so it hasn't helped it at all. Still crappy battery life and just as laggy as before. I'm no Apple fan at all, but I'm much more open to buying an iPhone now than before I bought this crappy Android phone.
This all goes back to crappy software keeping tablets from being great. Apple's stuff has good interfaces that work well, but they still aren't productive and are kept inside Apple's bubble. It would be nice to have an OS that truly flexed the tablets hardware and offered serious productivity.
Hardware wise I think apple's products are more robust, but software wise the way Apple restricts the developers in what they are allowed to do, really ends up turning me away from their product.
When I can see what my android phone is capable of with a few additional programs, its pretty insane, full LAN support, file copying to/from servers/computers, media beaming to ANY DLNA device, I can playback any video format on my phone (mkv or otherwise).
I can't think of anything the iPhone can do that my android can't.
I'll admit the android interface is a bit rough around the edges, but it has so much more functionality.
I understand the appeal of Apple products, their interface is slick, and very user friendly, but for more advanced, computer savvy people, I firmly believe an Android device is the way to go, because the platform offers functionality that, well quite frankly Apple users probably don't / won't ever use.
Keep in mind that the iphone/itouch has this same type of lead on the market, and all estimates point to Android phones over taking Apple in total devices by end Q1 next year.
So it just remains to be seen if the tablet market is going to go through the same shift the phone market has, where Android will eventually replace the Apple as the dominant platform after playing a little catchup.
1. ASUS Transformer and Samsung Galaxy Tab are very responsive devices, own the Transformer and play with our IT departments Galaxy Tab.
2. The tablet market is currently going through a change, the tablets you have seen so far are most of the companies first attempts and they have not invested heavily because the market demand was not there. With the quad core devices coming out in the next 30 days to 6 months you will see Android devices that exceed the iPad 2 in pretty much every category.
3. A year ago there were only about 5 to 6 Android phones on the market, and of those only the Sprint EVO 4G, Verizon HTC Incredible, Droid and Droid X were decent. The Android phones being sold now are not of the same bread, check out the Razr next time you are in a store.
The point is, Apple had a 18 to 24 month head start in both the phone market and tablet markets, they set a great trend, but they are not going to be able to keep pace with the R&D that dozens of companies can invest in hardware, its just not realistic. This is why the PC became the market standard over Mac in the 1980's, its the same reason why Android devices will surpass Apple in early 2012.