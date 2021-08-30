You season 3 release date and new character revealed in first teaser trailer

Welcome back, You! Netflix has revealed the You season 3 release date in the first teaser trailer, which also introduces the name of a new character — Joe and Love's baby. Fans can circle October 15 on their calendars.

You season 3 finds serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his equally murderous wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), raising their baby in a wealthy Northern California suburb. Madre Linda is filled with privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his role as husband and father, but is wary of Love’s lethal impulsiveness. Then, there's the woman next door, Natalie (Michaela McManus), who is Joe's new obsession.

In the date announcement video, Joe speaks as a cake is decorated with white frosting and blood-red lettering. "People these days will name their kids anything to get attention," he muses. "And despite your mother’s background and your Glamma’s determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better."

Forty refers to Love's troubled twin brother, who was killed in the season 2 finale. He is just one of many direct and indirect casualties in Joe and Love's orbits, including Guinevere Beck, Peach Salinger, Benji, Delilah Alves, Henderson and Candace Stone.

Joe goes on to reveal that their baby is a boy and that "the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without… challenges. Let’s just say, I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do."

So, what is Baby Goldberg's name? The video goes on to unveil that he is called Henry. "Who are you going to be, Henry?" Joe wonders.

With two killers as parents, who, indeed?