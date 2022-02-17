WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 live stream: start time, how to watch and card

The WWE Elimination Chamber live stream is, like every Saudi show, at a unique time. But unlike most of these shows, the veteran starpower here is a little light, with Lita representing the Legends table. But does that mean we won't see Stone Cold Steve Austin or Cody Rhodes (both heavily rumored to be making their WWE returns)?

WWE Elimination Chamber start time and date • WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 date: Saturday, Feb. 19.

• Elimination Chamber start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT

• Kickoff show time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

As noted above, two giant names loom heavily over all WWE events right now. In the same 24 hours, news broke that WWE is close to getting Austin to wrestle his first match since 2003 (against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX) and that Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling. Oh, and The American Nightmare is reportedly coming back for a huge push in the WWE.

And so we look at the matches on the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium card with a sense of opportunity. Where could one of these names appear, or how could their movement change the results. We've debated internally at Tom's Guide if Lesnar was actually going to win the WWE title in the Chamber match and go on for a unification match with Roman Reigns — as The Beast Incarnate said he would. While that match does sound possible, it seems less probable if Rhodes is to get that huge push. The one thing Cody hasn't done is main event Wrestlemania, and putting him against Lashley for the title sounds about right.

Austin, on the other hand, is tipped to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, which became more obvious after KO's anti-Dallas promo on Raw. Our other predictions for Elimination Chamber 2022 are found below.

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE Elimination Chamber live streams can get a bit confusing.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

WWE Elimination Chamber live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch WWE Elimination Chamber in the U.S. is with Peacock. WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

WWE Elimination Chamber live streams in the UK and around the world

The rest of the world will grab WWE Elimination Chamber live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland this week. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WWE Elimination Chamber card

We're predicting Lashley to win the Chamber match, Reigns and Lynch to retain, Naomi and Rousey to win, Bianca Belair to earn the title shot, the Usos to retain, and MIz and Drew McIntyre to win.

This card will be updated with results during the event.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. A.J. Styles

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Elimination Chamber Match for an opportunity at the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss

The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz