WWE Day 1 live stream: start time, how to watch and card

The WWE Day 1 live stream is approaching, and it's got some WrestleMania-adjacent matches at the top of the card. Yes, WWE's looking to make January 1st kind of (like) a big deal this year, with the inaugural edition of it's New Year's Day show. At the top of the card, of course, you have the biggest fight you could make with current active/semi-active WWE roster members: Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship against "The Beast Incarnate" himself, Brock Lesnar.

WWE Day 1 start time and date Day 1 main card: Saturday (Jan. 1) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT.

Kickoff show (unannounced): Likely 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have shared the ring for 10 different matches, but this is only their fifth singles competition (unless you count WrestleMania 31, which was a singles match until Seth Rollins cashed in and made it a Triple Threat). Reigns and Lesnar split their four matches with two wins a piece, and we think The Tribal Chief retains. Yes, he may have publicly fired Paul Heyman for perceived disloyalty on the Dec. 17 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, and that could mean Heyman's ready to help Lesnar win the title back. That said, the public manner of this airing of grievances makes us think that it was all a ruse. Heyman betraying Brock to help Roman just seems like a neat little way to make this chapter of Roman's reign more interesting.

The only issue at hand for that match, and the whole card is that WWE is, Fightful Select reports, reportedly no longer mandating Covid-19 testing. Not only does that put another outbreak at risk, but we wonder how the immunocompromised Roman Reigns feels about all of this.

Then, you have a Raw rematch, with Becky Lynch defending the red brand's women's title against Liv Morgan. While Morgan has a strong following, many doubt her chances to take the title from Lynch. This one could go either way, but since Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch still feels like the direction for WrestleMania, we're betting on Big Time Becks.

Raw's top men's title will be decided in a four-man match with champion Big E defending against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley. While this seemed like Rollins' match to win (setting up a chase for E to regain at WrestleMania), the news that Kevin Owens has reportedly re-signed with the WWE has us thinking that Monday Night Raw could become The KO Show once again.

The most exciting match, workrate-wise, on the card is the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match, featuring The Usos taking on The New Day's Kofi Kingston and King Woods. The Uces have held the gold for a bit, so it could be time for them to drop the belts, if The Bloodline (their faction with Roman Reigns) is meant to look more vulnerable heading to WrestleMania.

Edge vs The Miz is one of the low-key most exciting matches on the card. While the two superstars have broken the fourth wall in some recent promos, these guys are always reliable for putting on quality sports entertainment. One wonders if Maryse and/or Beth Phoenix will get involved, possibly setting up a tag match down the line (at WrestleMania in Dallas?). Miz with an underhanded win makes sense.

Then, there's a singles match with Drew McIntyre taking on Madcap Moss, the jokester that Happy Corbin brought to the main roster. Let's say Drew wins this to start the show off with a babyface win. We bet this was meant to be a tag match with McIntyre and Jeff Hardy taking on Moss and Corbin, but WWE parted ways with Hardy on Dec. 9, following a peculiar incident at a live event where Hardy left a match to hang out with the audience.

The Street Profits will challenge RKBro (Randy Orton and Riddle) for the Raw tag team championships. Since Riddle could easily be going after a world title soon, we're not betting on him and Raaaandy to retain.

The kickoff match has been announced: Cesaro and Ricochet vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

How to watch WWE Day 1 live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE Day 1 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

WWE Day 1 live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch WWE Day 1 in the U.S. is Peacock, via the $4.99 Peacock Premium, the tier you will need for this event. Fortunately, having arrived on Fire TV recently, Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

Peacock In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

WWE Day 1 streams in the UK and around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The rest of the world will grab WWE Day 1 live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland this week. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WWE Day 1 card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship

vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Woods) for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Edge vs. The Miz

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Raw Women's Championship RKBro vs The Street Profits for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

vs. Madcap Moss Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland