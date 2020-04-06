Where to buy Lysol wipes: These retailers still have stock

Lysol wipes are flying off store shelves. After the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended Lysol products in its list of the best coronavirus cleaning products, Lysol wipes have become extremely difficult to find in stores and online.

As the nation attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19, consumers are bulk-buying all the Lysol cleaners they can find. So you might be wondering where to buy Lysol cleaning wipes. We're rounding up as many online stores that still have stock of Lysol wipes and other Lysol cleaning products (as well as where to buy latex gloves).

We're listing all the reputable places where to buy Lysol wipes. However, the EPA recommends a specific list of Lysol products to use against SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The list includes: Lysol Bleach Mold and Mildew Remover, Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, Lysol Cling & Fresh Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Lysol Deodorizing Disinfectant Cleaner, Lysol Disinfectant Direct Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lysol Heavy Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate, Lysol Lime & Rust Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Lysol Power Plus Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, and Lysol Disinfectant Spray. That's not to say you shouldn't use Lysol Wipes. Cleaning and disinfecting as much as possible is your best line of defense right now.

Editors' Note: In order to prevent further shortages, we highly recommend that you buy only what you need for the short term. This will allow retailers to restock and for others to gain access to these products.

Where to buy Lysol wipes

We've noticed that many retailers are restocking their Lysol wipes inventory, but it depletes very fast. If an item is out of stock, check another product or check that same product at a later time.

Lysol Lime & Rust Toilet Bowl Cleaner: $3 @ Office Depot

This Lime & Rust toilet bowl cleaner is one of the Lysol products recommended by the EPA to fight SARS-CoV-2. It's in stock at Office Depot.

View Deal

Lysol Power & Blue Toilet Bowl Cleaner: $2 @ Target

This pack of Lysol Power & Blue Toilet Bowl Cleaner helps clean and disinfect your toilet with every flush. It includes two cleaners and each device lasts for up to 4 weeks. View Deal

Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner: $6 @ Staples

This box of Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner includes four self-adhesive gel disks. The disks disinfect and offer a fresh scent with each flush of the toilet. View Deal

Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner 2-Pack: $6 @ Ace

Ace has limited stock of this 2-pack of Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner. It removes tough stains and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. View Deal

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes 3-Pack: BOGO CVS in-store

For a limited time, CVS has a buy-one-get-one sale on Lysol Wipes. Buy this 3-pack for $10.79, and get 50% off a second one. Each canister contains 35 wipes. The sale is valid in-store only and there's a 2-limit order. View Deal

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes: $11 @ Staples

Staples currently has stock of this canister of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes in Ocean Fresh scent. It contains 110 wipes. It claims to kill strep, human coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza A virus, and more. View Deal

Lysol Bleach Toilet Bowl Cleaner: $3 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has stock of this 24-ounce bottle of Lysol Bleach Toilet Bowl cleaner. It claims to kill 99.9% of bathroom bacteria and viruses. View Deal

Lysol Neutra Air Freshmatic Starter Kit: $21 @ Staples

The Lysol Neutra Air Freshmatic Starter Kit automatically sprays and neutralizes odor in your home for up to 60 days. (You can set how often you'd like it to spray your room). It comes with a 6.17-ounce container of Lysol spray. View Deal

Lysol Power & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner: $7 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has stock of the Lysol Power & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner. The 40-ounce bottle has a lavendar and orchid scent. It can be used on floors, countertops, bathtubs, and toilet bowl exteriors. View Deal

Lysol Bathroom Cleaner Spray 2-Pack: $8 @ Amazon

This pack includes two 24-ounce bottles of Lysol Bathroom Cleaner with Power Foam. Amazon has it in stock for $8.99. View Deal

Lysol To Go Disinfectant Spray: $2 @ Target

Target has very limited stock of Lysol To Go Disinfectant Spray. The 1-ounce bottle claims to kill 99.9% of cold and flu viruses. It can also be used to sanitize soft surfaces.View Deal

Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner Power Plus 3-Pack: $14 @ Amazon

Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner Power Plus is recommended by the EPA to fight against SARS-CoV-2. This 3-pack is in stock at Amazon for $14.99. View Deal

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes: BOGO @ CVS in-store

For a limited time, CVS has a buy-one-get-one sale on Lysol Wipes. Buy one 80-count canister for $7.79, and get 50% off a second one. The sale is valid in-store only and there's a 2-limit order. View Deal

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover: $5 @ Home Depot

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist is recommended by the EPA to fight against SARS-CoV-2. Home Depot has stock of this 15-ounce bottle. View Deal

Lysol Pine Action Cleaner: $23 @ Office Depot

This 1-gallon bottle of Lysol Pine Action Cleaner disinfects most non-porous surfaces. The EPA-registered cleaner kills salmonella, pseudomonas, and other harmful germs.View Deal

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer: $4 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has stock of Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. The 41-ounce bottle comes in a Crisp Linen scent. (The Amazon product page states that more stock is on the way). This Prime Pantry order comes with free shipping for Prime members. (On $35 or more orders). View Deal

Lysol Professional All-Purpose Cleaner: $7 @ Staples

This 32-ounce all-purpose cleaner can be used in floors, bathtubs, countertops, and more. If Staples is sold out, RiteAid has it in stock in Lemon Breeze scent.View Deal

Professional Lysol Disinfectant: $28 @ Staples

Professional Lysol Disinfectant can be used to clean any bathroom surface including bathtubs, shower stalls, floors, sinks, and more. This bottle hold one gallon. View Deal

Lysol Neutra Air Handheld Aerosol: $5 @ Staples

This Lysol spray can cleans your air of bacteria and odors. It claims to control and inhibit the growth of many disease-causing organisms.View Deal

Lysol wipes (inventory fluctuating)

These Lysol wipes have been coming in and out of stock throughout the day. Check back often to see when stock is replenished.

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes 2-Pack: $17 @ Office Depot

This 2-pack includes a total of 160 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes. Each wipe measures 7" x 8". It is currently out of stock, but you can sign up for e-mail notification when stock is replenished. View Deal

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes: $19 @ Newegg

Newegg has stock of Lysol's Lemon & Lime Blossom Sanitizing Wet Wipes. The canister holds 80 wipes, which is slightly more than the 35 wipes help by smaller tubs. View Deal

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes: $5 @ Office Depot

This canister of Lysol Wipes includes 35 Lemon and Lime scent wipes. Office Depot is one of the few stores to have this in stock at such a cheap price. (If it's sold out now, we recommend checking back in a few hours). View Deal

Tips on where to buy Lysol wipes

As you shop online, there are a few things worth pointing out. First, stores like Walmart, Target, Publix, and Kroger are placing limitations on the number of wipes and hand sanitizers that people can buy.

Amazon is generally sold out of many Lysol cleaning products. However, after being temporarily closed due to coronavirus-related demand, Amazon Pantry is back and they have limited stock of Lysol cleaners.

It's worth noting that Amazon is currently limiting the shipment of non-essential items to its warehouses in an effort to prioritize the delivery of necessary items. The categories Amazon will prioritize include baby products, health & household, beauty & personal care, grocery, industrial/scientific and pet supplies.