What time is the Friends reunion released? HBO Max and Sky details

Trying to find the time the Friends Reunion releases on HBO Max and Sky shows how streaming TV is a lot more complicated than the old broadcast model. So, without the Must See TV lineup, everyone's start time for when the series begins will vary depending on where they are.

But with that complexity comes some good news. HBO Max, Sky and everywhere else around the world will release the Friends Reunion at practically the same time and minute. This way, the odds of getting spoiled sink low — except, let's be honest, more folks in the UK and Australia will be able to watch at the launch time than the New Yorkers who live near the (fictional) Central Perk.

That's because while the special debuts on the same day — Thursday, May 27 — around the world, those of us in America are some of the last to wake up. That means the rest of the world will get to watch the Friends cast (and their very weird guest list) reminisce and get back into character at a much more comfortable time.

So, when will you be there for Chandler, Joey, Monica, Pheebs, Rachel and Ross? Here are the release times for the Friends Reunion broken out by region and service!

What time is Friends: The Reunion released on HBO Max?

At 3 a.m. ET / Midnight PT, on Thursday, May 27, folks in the states can watch the Friends Reunion. Of course, you're gonna need a big cup of coffee to keep you awake at at that hour.

In the U.S., the Friends Reunion is exclusive to HBO Max — so HBO subscribers need to active their accounts already.

HBO Max costs $14.99 per month, and it has an ad-supported tier that's coming in June for $9.99 per month. You can sign up below.

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

What time is Friends: The Reunion released on Crave?

Canadians don't have to wait to PIVOT! either, as Crave will have the Friends Reunion at the same time (3 a.m. ET / Midnight PT).

What time is Friends: The Reunion released on Sky?

Sky One will broadcast the Friends Reunion starting at 8:02 a.m. BST, on Thursday, May 27.

Sky's NOW TV service was supposed to have to wait, but (again, to avoid spoilers) that changed. Now, NOW, too will also get the Friends Reunion at 8:02 a.m. BST.

What time is Friends: The Reunion released on Binge?

Trying to find when to tune in down-under? You've got the best time to start. Binge has the event starting May 27, at 5:02 p.m. AEST