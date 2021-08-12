Washington vs Patriots live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Washington vs Patriots live stream is almost here, and it's what the preseason is all about: position battles. The early news out of the field is not good for those about to rock: reportedly Gillette Stadium is around 90 degrees and mighty humid. This NFL live stream is gonna be a mighty test.

Washington vs Patriots channel, start time The Washington vs Patriots live stream will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT today (Thursday, Aug. 12).

It's on the NFL Network.

Tonight's game finds both the Football team and the Pats with an internal decision for the most important position in all of American sports. Which quarterback will have a leg up on their competition after this pre-season ?

Veteran against rookie. That’s what the New England Patriots are eyeing up this preseason and Thursday night’s matchup will be the first glimpse of 11-year vet Cam Newton fighting to keep his starting job over rookie and 15th overall pick Mac Jones. Newton struggled in his 2020 campaign, his first as a member of the Patriots.

The 32-year-old started 15 games for New England throwing just 8 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Newton has had a solid camp thus far for Bill Belichick, but so has Jones. Newton is only expected to get a series or two against Washington, so the rookie should have a long opportunity to show what he can do at the professional level.

Just like New England, Washington is trying to decide between the new and old guard. Taylor Heinicke is 28 years old but has just one regular season start to his name in the NFL after going undrafted in 2015. Heinicke finished the 2020 season with an impressive performance as he filled in for the injured Alex Smith in the playoffs. Heinicke threw for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. He also ran for 46 yards and a touchdown. In the offseason, Washington rewarded Heinicke's efforts with a two-year contract extension worth $8.75 million.

Despite Heinicke's new deal, Washington still wanted more assurance at quarterback. So The Football Team did what many football teams have done when they at least want a veteran who can step in, they signed Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington marks the 38-year-old’s ninth team heading into his 17th NFL season.

Washington enters Thursday night as 2-points road favorites. The over/under is 36.

