Spurs vs. Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League action

Spurs vs. Man City start time and channels Spurs vs. Man City kicks off at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST on Saturday, Nov. 21. NBC will televise the match in the U.S., while U.K. viewers will be able to watch on Sky Sports.

The Spurs vs. Man City live stream brings the Premier League back after a week-long break for international matches, and Tottenham Hotspur finds itself in an unfamiliar position — looking down at Manchester City.

Spurs head into this weekend's match in second place in the Premier League, while City is stuck in 10th (albeit with a match in hand). So there's plenty at stake when the Spurs vs. Man City match kicks off, including the possibility that Tottenham leaps into first place with a win.

Finding a Spurs vs. Man City live stream is pretty easy if you know where to look. And if the match isn't airing in your area, we can show you how a virtual private network can help you track down a stream.

How to use a VPN to to stream Spurs vs. Man City

If you're not anywhere that's showing the Spurs vs. Man City match, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come in handy. Using a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, so that you can gain access to live streams that might otherwise be geolocked in your area.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Spurs vs. Man City live streams in the U.S.

The Spurs vs. Man City match will air on NBC, starting at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST. That means anyone with a TV and an HDTV antenna can tune in. If you're hoping to live stream Spurs vs. Man City, NBC Sports carries the match on its website, and you can also follow along on the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS). However, in both cases, you'll need to sign in with your cable or satellite TV provider, so cord cutters won't be able to use either option.

To stream the match, you could turn to a subscription streaming service, and the cheapest option is Sling at $30 a month, though live local programming from NBC is available in select markets. Nevertheless, Sling subscribers can log into NBC's stream options for a Spurs vs. Man City live stream.

Sling.TV: Sling is available in either Blue or Orange packages of channels, each of which costs $30 a month. Sling is offering a BOGO deal for Black Friday where you get one month free of Sling after paying for a month.View Deal

Spurs vs. Man City live streams in the U.K.

U.K. viewers can tune into Sky Sports to watch Spurs vs. Man City. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. GMT, or 30 minutes before kickoff. To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Spurs vs. Man City live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Premier League matches like Spurs vs. Man City on DAZN. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Spurs vs. Man City live streams in other regions

Here's a sampling of where to find Spurs vs. Man City live streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil Germany: Sky Go, Sky Ticket, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Go, Sky Ticket, Sky Sport 1/HD India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1 Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App

mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

For more Spurs vs. Man City live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.