Scoob!: Release date, cast and everything we know

Scoob! will bring our favorite Scooby Snack-eating Great Dane and his mystery-solving pals back in an all-new animated feature film adventure. Here's everything you need to know about the next chance we have to see the Mystery Machine in action.

Scoob! release date: When is it coming out? Scoob! Is scheduled to hit theaters on May 15, 2020.

We were first introduced to Scooby and the gang in 1969 when Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! premiered on CBS. Since then, numerous animated shows have aired on ABC, The CW and Cartoon Network, the most recent of which was Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, which premiered in June of last year on the Cartoon Network app Boomerang.

The live-action Scooby-Doo sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, was the last time a Scooby project had a theatrical release. But now, 16 years later, Scoob! brings the pup himself and the whole gang back for their very first animated Scooby feature to hit theaters, and rere’s reverything you need to know.

Scoob! cast: Who’s in it?

Scoob! features a star-studded cast, most of whom have never voice-acted in a Scooby-Doo series or film before. Our favorite Mystery, Inc. crew includes Zac Efron (High School Musical) as Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls) as Daphne Blake, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Velma Dinkley, Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) as Shaggy Rogers and original cast member Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

The film also features cameos from several other classic Hanna-Barbera heroes and villains, though we have yet to see them in trailers or photos. The voice talents include Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) as Captain Caveman, Kiersey Clemons (Dope) as Dee Dee Sykes, Ken Jeong (Community) as Dynomutt the Dog Wonder, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) as Dick Dastardly and Mark Wahlberg (Boogie Nights) as Blue Falcon.

Scoob! plot: What to expect

Scoob! will tell the story of how the Mystery Gang first met, focusing on the relationship between BFFs Scooby and Shaggy. From their first fateful meeting on a beach years ago, the two have solved countless mysteries together with the help of friends Daphne, Fred and Velma, and now we’ll finally see how they all formed the group of meddling kids we’ve loved for so long.

Flashbacks to the characters’ origins will punctuate the new central mystery: To avoid a “dogpocalypse,” the gang must foil a plot to unleash Cerberus, a formidable ghost dog. Although not confirmed, we’re pretty sure Isaacs’ Dick Dastardly will have something to do with this evil scheme. Whatever happens, this is sure to be their biggest case yet, and Scooby’s ultimate destiny will be unveiled.

Scoob! trailer: Here it is!

Scoob! crew: Who’s making it?

The movie is directed by Tony Cervone, who’s been working in animation for more than 25 years. He’s no stranger to Hanna-Barbera, as he’s directed several Tom and Jerry shorts as well as the Scooby-Doo projects Scooby-Doo! And Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery and Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo. Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen) wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Matt Lieberman (2019’s Addams Family).

Reel FX Animation Studios, best known for last year’s UglyDolls as well as 2014’s The Book of Life, is animating Scoob! in all its cute, stylistic glory.

Scoob! sequels: The start of a new cinematic universe

You’ve probably heard of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, which currently comprises 23 interconnected Marvel films. But get ready for the HBCU — Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe. That’s right: Scoob! is the first planned movie in a series that will bring classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons, including The Flintstones, The Jetsons and Wacky Races, to life on the big screen.

So if all goes well with Scoob! ticket sales and reception, you can expect to see a lot more of your favorite childhood friends in the years to come.