Excited for 'Superman'? James Gunn just shared a sneak peek at the new DC movie

News
By published

'Superman' gets an assist from his loyal hound in the new footage.

Promotional image from James Gunn&#039;s Superman (2025) which shows Superman and Krypto the dog viewing Earth from the moon.
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Looking forward to "Superman"? James Gunn has unleashed a new sneak peek at the movie on the internet.

This new clip builds on what was teased in the epic first "Superman" trailer released back in December. It all kicks off with David Corenswet's Man of Steel lying face down in the snow and calling on Krypto for help.

Superman | Sneak Peek - YouTube Superman | Sneak Peek - YouTube
Watch On

Realizing there's something wrong with Superman, the playful, superpowered pup drags him across the snow to his Fortress of Solitude (which emerges in suitably grand fashion.

There, he's received by a team of Superman bots who assess the damage he's taken: broken bones and plenty of internal organ damage.

Thankfully, the bots are equipped to dose him up with yellow sun to get him fighting fit. The one question I want answering. Who or what gave our Man of Steel that much of a beating?

From there, we get treated to more of the footage we'd seen from the trailer we mentioned, wherein Supes is throwing himself in harm's way.

Deadline reports that it's the same footage director James Gunn showed off earlier this week at CinemaCon ... and it was dropped shortly before the Disney and Marvel presentation took place in Vegas.

What else do we know about 'Superman' right now?

David Corenswet as the new Superman

(Image credit: James Gunn)

"Superman" is the first movie in DC Studios' new DC Universe.

Along with Corenswet as the titular hero, "Superman" includes a laundry list of new actors playing familiar DC faces: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

We can also expect to see Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play

We also know that Supergirl — now portrayed by "House of the Dragon" alum Milly Alcock — is due to appear in "Superman" ahead of her own solo movie, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" (per THR).

Plot-wise, we don't have an official synopsis to work with, but we at least know "Superman" isn't an origin story, and that it will be looks at how the hero balances his Kryptonian and human heritage.

In the footage we've seen so far, we see glimpses of Clark Kent out in the world living a "normal" life, but also tons of villains and trouble. We've seen a lot of Lex Luthor, which suggests he'll be a big presence in the upcoming film.

"Superman" is slated for release on July 11, 2025, in the U.S. Need something new to stream while we wait? Check out our guide to the 5 new to Max movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Spider-Man (Tom Holland) crouches on top of a car in a scene from &quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home&quot;

‘Spider-Man 4’ just got an official title and release date — ‘Brand New Day’ promises a ‘fresh start’
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot

'Zelda' movie release date revealed — Nintendo fans rejoice
A Potensic Atom 2 drone

I tested the Potensic Atom 2 drone for a month — here’s why it goes toe-to-toe with DJI
See more latest
Most Popular
An photo of Apple CarPly in use
iOS 18.4 reportedly breaking Apple CarPlay connections — here's some fixes you can try
Wordle on a smartphone, held in a hand
Today's Wordle is super tough and breaking people's streaks — here's why
nothing cmf phone 2 teaser render
Nothing’s CMF Phone 2 is coming — and here’s your first tease
Celebrity Big Brother logo – a multicolored eye dripping paint – on a yellow background ahead of the launch of Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 featuring Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa.
How to watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 online – stream U.K reality show from anywhere, schedule, leaked lineup
The White Lotus; Black Bag; Dying for Sex
7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (April 4-6)
A man staring at a phone with the Google Photos logo on it
A major Google Magic Editor bug just got fixed — what you need to know
Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone griddle
Traeger's latest release is smaller, cheaper, and easier to clean
TikTok logo in front of a govt building
TikTok ban live updates — latest news as the app's second deadline approaches
Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick (L-R) in a scene from &quot;The Accountant&quot;
Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
samsung galaxy s25 edge at mwc 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch event rumored — and it’s sooner than we thought