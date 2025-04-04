Excited for 'Superman'? James Gunn just shared a sneak peek at the new DC movie

Looking forward to "Superman"? James Gunn has unleashed a new sneak peek at the movie on the internet.

This new clip builds on what was teased in the epic first "Superman" trailer released back in December. It all kicks off with David Corenswet's Man of Steel lying face down in the snow and calling on Krypto for help.

Superman | Sneak Peek - YouTube Watch On

Realizing there's something wrong with Superman, the playful, superpowered pup drags him across the snow to his Fortress of Solitude (which emerges in suitably grand fashion.

There, he's received by a team of Superman bots who assess the damage he's taken: broken bones and plenty of internal organ damage.

Thankfully, the bots are equipped to dose him up with yellow sun to get him fighting fit. The one question I want answering. Who or what gave our Man of Steel that much of a beating?

From there, we get treated to more of the footage we'd seen from the trailer we mentioned, wherein Supes is throwing himself in harm's way.

Deadline reports that it's the same footage director James Gunn showed off earlier this week at CinemaCon ... and it was dropped shortly before the Disney and Marvel presentation took place in Vegas.

What else do we know about 'Superman' right now?

(Image credit: James Gunn)

"Superman" is the first movie in DC Studios' new DC Universe.

Along with Corenswet as the titular hero, "Superman" includes a laundry list of new actors playing familiar DC faces: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

We can also expect to see Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play

We also know that Supergirl — now portrayed by "House of the Dragon" alum Milly Alcock — is due to appear in "Superman" ahead of her own solo movie, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" (per THR).

Plot-wise, we don't have an official synopsis to work with, but we at least know "Superman" isn't an origin story, and that it will be looks at how the hero balances his Kryptonian and human heritage.

In the footage we've seen so far, we see glimpses of Clark Kent out in the world living a "normal" life, but also tons of villains and trouble. We've seen a lot of Lex Luthor, which suggests he'll be a big presence in the upcoming film.

"Superman" is slated for release on July 11, 2025, in the U.S. Need something new to stream while we wait? Check out our guide to the 5 new to Max movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.