Samsung’s Fitbit-killer fitness tracker shows up in FCC filing

In addition to a new smartwatch, tablet, and smartphone, Samsung could soon be releasing a new fitness tracker, too. An FCC filing revealed a diagram of a new device that looks as if it could be the successor to the Galaxy Fit, a slim fitness tracker Samsung released last year.

The FCC filing, uncovered by SamMobile, shows a diagram of the underside of the upcoming device, which has a rectangular shape and what appears to be two contacts for charging, as well as a cutout in the middle for a heart rate monitor.

Underside of the new Samsung fitness tracker (Image credit: FCC)

The tracker's model number, SM-R220, is similar to that of the Galaxy Fit (SM-R370), which has only recently been marked as discontinued on Samsung's site, furthering the idea that its successor is on the way.

When it was released, the Samsung Galaxy Fit cost $99, which made it much cheaper than its direct competitor, the Fitbit Charge 3, which at the time was in the $130-$150 price range. We would expect the new Galaxy Fit — whatever it's called — to be priced similarly as its predecessor.

Also revealed in the FCC filing is the battery capacity of the new Samsung fitness tracker: 154 mAh, which makes it larger than both the Galaxy Fit (120 mAh) and the Galaxy Fit e (70 mAh).

Like those models, we anticipate that the new Samsung fitness tracker will have a color AMOLED touchscreen and water resistance to 165 feet. As is made obvious by the FCC filing, the device will have Bluetooth Low Energy for syncing with your smartphone, but there's no mention of GPS, which was a killer feature in Fitbit's latest tracker, the Fitbit Charge 4.

Stay tuned for all the latest news on Samsung's new fitness tracker, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Many of those products could debut at Samsung's next Unpacked event scheduled for August 5.