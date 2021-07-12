Huge Samsung Unpacked rumor just tipped all the devices expected to launch

Samsung Unpacked 2021: Rumored devices Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

In recent days, numerous sources from the Korean Daily to leakers Frontron and Ice Universe have grouped around the consensus that the next Samsung Unpacked event will take place on August 11.

Now the usually correct Evan Blass has added his two cents to the mix, agreeing on the August 11 date, but indicating that we may be getting a whole lot more from the event than expected.

If the leaker’s Twitter thread on the upcoming event is to be believed, Samsung will use the next Unpacked event to launch pretty much everything we believe them to be working on, rather than just making this a narrow event focused on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 as some anticipated.

After showing seven 360-degree renders of the foldables in various colors, Blass goes on to show four animations of the Galaxy S21 FE, three shades of Galaxy Buds 2 and nine shots of the Galaxy Watch 4 – both a version with a rotating bezel and without. These are all shots Blass has leaked before, but seeing them all in one place with the August 11 date points to an Unpacked event with the emphasis on ‘packed’.

While the foldables will no doubt steal the show, refining an exciting product line that has come on in leaps and bounds over the course of the first two generations, it’s the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that is the biggest surprise here. It was only last month that Samsung was forced to deny that the handset might be abandoned completely thanks to the ongoing chip shortage, with the company allegedly considering redirecting its limited supply of processors to its foldables instead.

Even as it became clearer that the phone was back on track in recent weeks as it passed TENAA certification, there was still a suspicion that it would be a Q4 product launching closer to the end of the year. That could still be the case, of course – even if Blass is correct and the phone is shown at the upcoming Unpacked, it may still be weeks or months before it can actually be purchased.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to offer active noise cancellation, which would beat the standard AirPods. However, there is some debate over the pricing for Samsung's new buds.

August has long felt like a safe bet for Samsung’s second big 2021 event. In past years, the event has been used to unveil the latest Galaxy Note line, and the last three dates have been August 5 2020, August 7 2019 and August 9 2018. Hopefully, August 11 will be officially confirmed by Samsung soon, and the countdown can begin in earnest.