Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus leak tips big camera and charging upgrades

Our pool of Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-release leaks has grown yet again: 91Mobiles with the help of leaker Ishan Agarwal has added additional weight to the rumors about Samsung's new flagship phone. Plus they've provided a few new details to chew over about the phone's main camera and charging speed, along with some new renders.

The leaks back up the rumored presence of a 50MP main camera. There's more to this sensor than just the new size though. it's claimed that this camera will use an "Adaptive Pixel" feature, which alleges it's capable of 12MP pixel-binned photos (when a sensor combines its pixels into larger virtual ones for enhanced brightness and color at the expense of detail), and also 108MP photos, using a "remosaic" mode.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/Ishan Agarwal)

Agarwal's information also details that the S22 Plus' display will be capable of an impressive 1,750 nits of brightness. This is apparently the same peak brightness that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to have, which should easily defeat any other phone you can buy today.

The phone is also tipped to have a 4,500 mAh battery. That's smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus' 4,800 mAh battery, but likely because the S22 Plus is thought to be smaller overall too, measuring 6.5 inches instead of 6.7 inches.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/Ishan Agarwal)

What's more, that battery will apparently be capable of 45W charging. This has been rumored before as something Samsung wanted to reintroduce to at least the Galaxy S22 Ultra, after it dropped 45W support for universal 25W support on the Galaxy S21.

The design of the phone, which you can see in the renders on this page, is familiar already. That's both because we've had previous rumors fill in the details and also because the Galaxy S22 seems to look a lot like the Galaxy S21 series, except smaller. Only the Galaxy S22 Ultra is thought to look significantly different, with a new wider body, inbuilt S Pen and an altered camera layout on the back.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/Ishan Agarwal)

Agarwal also weighs in on the recent fuss over the Galaxy S22's chipset. He confirms the consensus that, after Samsung didn't debut the Exynos 2200 last week, the new Exynos silicon will still be coming to Galaxy S22 handsets worldwide, including the U.K. U.S. buyers will still have their Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S22 though, this time using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Meanwhile, the other two cameras on the Galaxy S22 Plus, Agarwal claims, are a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. These are thought to be the same as those on the normal S22. The Galaxy S22 Ultra however is set to have a larger 108MP camera with a new Super Clear Lens, and two telephoto cameras instead of one, according to other rumors.

Lastly, Agarwal says the Galaxy S22 range will go on sale on February 25. With the launch date thought to be February 8, it makes sense that there are approximately two weeks between the two for pre-orders.

Galaxy S22 45W charger may have been found

Finally, let's take a quick look at a find from LetsGoDigital. It's spotted what could be the Galaxy S22's 45W charger, found on Samsung's Netherlands website, with code-name EP-T4510.

There's already a 45W charger to be found on Samsung's website, but there are some differences.

First, the codenames are different. Second, the promotional material on the page is different, including the images and promises such as the charging being 30% smaller than before. Thirdly, and most interestingly, this store page found by LetsGoDigital has as its title "Galaxy Tab A8 Power Adapter." The Tab A8, which launched at the tail end of 2021, only supports 15W charging, making this name seem like a weird error or an attempt at camouflaging the new charger's page before the official announcement.

This charger could also be intended for the Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy Tab S7 series already used 45W charging, so it seems a safe bet that this charger, apparently disguised as a tablet charger already, will be for the new line of Samsung tablets, which may also be appearing at the Galaxy S22's February launch.