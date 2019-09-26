Galaxy S11 May Feature 108MP Camera and 5X Optical Zoom

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung will adopt a quadcamera setup for the Galaxy S11, including a 108MP sensor and a 5X optical zoom telephoto lens. It seems like Samsung has decided to fight Apple, Google and Huawei to capture the title of best camera phone.

Talking to the Korean tech publication The Elec, the sources allegedly point out that the zoom camera module will be supplied by Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a component division that started mass production of the optical zoom assemblies last May. This is the same module that the Huawei P30 Pro and the Oppo Reno use.

The 108-megapixel sensor that will be used as the main sensor in the Galaxy S11’s quadcamera setup is also manufactured by Samsung. While the 108MP sensor is poised to debut first on the futuristic Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha — a limited-run $2,815 phone that is all screen — the S11 will mark the first time that a mainstream phone will have this pixel count, making photos that are 12,032 x 9,024 pixels and 42MB in size.

Comparison between Samsung’s Isocell Bright HMX chip in the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha and the Sony sensors in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

In fact, according to this video explainer, Samsung’s Isocell Bright HMX sensor is twice the size of the Pixel 3XL sensor and only 40% smaller than the 1-inch sensor inside the Sony RX107 $1,300 point-and-shoot camera. It also uses tetracell technology to group pixels and get 27MP images that, according to DPreview, has the potential of rivaling some regular cameras in quality.

This 1/1.33” sensor is much larger than the 1/1.7” 40MP sensor in the P30 Pro or the 1/2.55” 12MP sensor in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, both reportedly made by Sony. That represents a 1.6-micron pixel size, which is significantly large.

If true, it will be exciting to see how the market reacts. The idea of having photos that can rival a high-end point-and-shoot camera will certainly mark the difference between the S11 and the rest of the field — assuming Sony stays quiet and doesn’t ship something to squash Samsung’s phone though Huawei, Oppo or Apple.

