Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will fix this glaring flaw

A Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests the successor to the first foldable smartphone will receive a number of improvements, including a larger front display and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus camera system.

Display Supply Chain Consultant founder Ross Young shared a series of Galaxy Fold 2 specs on Twitter on April 20. Max Weinbach of XDA Developers elaborated on several of Young's details, too, giving us one of our best proposals yet of how the next known foldable phone will come together.

Galaxy Fold 2 leak - Front Display •Size: 6.23”•Resolution: 2267 x 819•Refresh Rate: 60Hz•Backplane Technology – LTPS•Notch/Hole/UPC – Hole#Samsung #GalaxyFold #foldableApril 20, 2020

According to Young, the Galaxy Fold 2's front display will receive a much needed expansion. In our Samsung Galaxy Fold review, we thought the tiny, 4.6-inch preview screen limited the phone's versatility. The new display will measure 6.23 inches, making it as usable as any of the best big phones when shut.

Meanwhile the Fold 2's interior display will span 7.59 inches, which is larger than the original model's 7.3-inch screen. The Fold 2's unfolded display will also sport a 2213 x 1689-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, if Young's leak is accurate.

Based on Young's specs, Ben Geskin mocked up what the Fold 2 could look like.

Here's how Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 can look like 🤤(based on display specs from @DSCCRoss) pic.twitter.com/qqueu9ksWAApril 20, 2020

When asked about Young's reliability, Weinbach called the DSSC founder, "a crazy good display analyst."

Weinbach piggybacked on Young's specs, answering several thread questions and reminded us the Fold 2 will receive the S20 Plus camera set up.

Same as S20+April 20, 2020

Young said we'll learn more next week about the Galaxy Fold 2's price and cameras, too.

Rumors this far out of an official launch should be taken with a grain of salt, but both Weinbach and Young's speculations fall in line with previous Galaxy Fold 2 leaks. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to debut in late summer along with the Galaxy Note 20.