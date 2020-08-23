PSG vs. Bayern live stream: How to watch Champions League final 2020 for free today

It may be a couple of months later than anticipated but the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League final is now upon us. We're here to explain how to watch today's PSG vs. Bayern live stream - are you ready to live stream the most prestigious European cup competition?

PSG vs. Bayern Munich start time and channels The Champions League final bweteen PSG vs. Bayern Munich kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PT on Sunday (August 23). CBS All Access will stream the match in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch on BT Sport (where it's free!).

The German champs are old pros at this, having won the Champions League five times, including back when it was called the European Cup. Bayern's most recent win was 2013, so the club will be hungry for another title. But Paris Saint-Germain is just as eager for Champions League glory, having never won a title. In fact, this is PSG's first appearance in final.

Bayern Munich enter as heavy favorites, having not lost a match in 2020. But PSG boasts star power of its own, with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Thiago Silva among the Paris side's top players.

Expect PSG vs. Bayern Munich to be a scintillating match that you won't want to miss. And you won't have to, thanks to our guide on which channels will have a live stream of the Champions League final — and who's got it for free!

How can I use a VPN to watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich?

The Champions League final is televised around the globe, but if you're having trouble finding a live stream where you are, a virtual private network (or VPN) can help. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, allowing you to access the PSG vs. Bayern Munich live stream for that particular region.

This is especially key for those from the UK and travelling abroad right now, as the Champions League final is free through BT Sport (see below for details).

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams in the U.S.

CBS All Access is the home of Champions League coverage in the U.S., including the PSG vs. Bayern Munich final. CBS All Access isn't included in any cable TV package; instead, it's a standalone streaming service that costs $5.99 a month. That means cord cutters can sign up for CBS All Access, too, taking advantage of the free trial period to watch the Champions League final.

Apple TV Plus subscribers can now get a CBS All Access/Showtime bundle for $9.99 — an $11 discount from its usual price.

CBS All Access: CBS's $5.99 a month streaming service not only includes Champions League coverage, but also live sports on CBS channels plus other prime-time programming. CBS All Access includes original programming, too, such as the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery.View Deal

Univison has the Spanish language telecast of PSG vs. Bayern Munich. That channel is included with Fubo.TV, a $59.99-a-month streaming service featuring other cable TV channels.

Fubo.TV: For $59.99, you can get more than 100 channels with Fubo.TV, with many offering live sports. A cloud DVR feature lets you record events like the Champions League final to watch later.View Deal

Brits travelling to the U.S. might want to look into getting the aforementioned Express VPN because...

PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams are free in the UK

You'll find a free live stream of PSG vs. Bayern Munich on BT Sport, which is just giving away the fixture. It's going to be on BT Sport 1 picking up the kickoff at 8 p.m. BST. If you were wondering, that BT Sport monthly pass normally costs £25.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams in Canada

DAZN is your only option for watching RB Leipzig vs. PSG in Canada. The streaming service holds the rights to all Champions League matches. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich live streams in other regions

Here's a sampling of where you can find the PSG vs. Bayern Munich match in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sports

Optus Sports Austria: Sky Sport 1/HD, ZDF, DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport UHD

Sky Sport 1/HD, ZDF, DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport UHD Brazil: TNT Brazil, TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus

TNT Brazil, TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, TF1, Molotov

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, TF1, Molotov Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, ZDF, DAZN, TeleClub Sport Live

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, ZDF, DAZN, TeleClub Sport Live India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

SCTV, Vidio Ireland: Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, Virgin Media One, BT Sport Extra

Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, Virgin Media One, BT Sport Extra Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport

5Sport 4K, 5Sport Italy: SKY Go Italia, Canale 5, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football

SKY Go Italia, Canale 5, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: FOX Play Norte, ESPN Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Norte

FOX Play Norte, ESPN Play Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Norte Puerto Rico: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

SportsMax 2, SportsMax App Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Mitele Plus, Movistar+

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.