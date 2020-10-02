Prime Day coupons — here are the best deals Amazon isn't showing you

The countdown to Prime Day has started and with each passing day Amazon is releasing new Prime Day deals to lure early shoppers. Today's batch of deals includes a multitude of Prime Day coupons that slash the price of everything from workout apparel to granola bars.

These Prime Day coupons are somewhat of a hidden deal in that they're not front and center on Amazon's homepage. In fact, you'll need to sign into your Prime account before you can even seen the coupons and discounts. So we've rounded up the best Prime Day coupons you can take advantage of right now. (Not a Prime member? These are coupons you won't want to miss. Sign up for a free 30-day trial).

Best Prime Day coupons right now

Home & kitchen: up to 70% off for Prime members

From sofa slipcovers to small kitchen appliances, Amazon has a wide range of coupons that take from 5% to 70% off home and kitchen products. Coupons are applied automatically during the checkout process. View Deal

Workout tops for women: up to 40% off for Prime members

Whether you're working out at home, outdoors, or while social distancing at a gym, Amazon is taking 20% off workout tops / yoga tanks for women. It's also taking up to 40% off other apparel including robes, thermal underwear, and more. View Deal

Grocery items: up to 50% off for Prime members

Never skip a meal again with these Prime Day coupons. Amazon is taking up to 50% off a variety grocery items including Quaker Granola Bars, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Planters Peanuts. The sale also includes candy and chocolate from Twizzlers to KitKats. View Deal

Xmas/Halloween decor: 20% off for Prime members

The holidays are coming and Amazon is taking 20% off a wide range of holiday decor for the home including table linens, banners, signs, and more. View Deal

Weighted Blankets: 20% off for Prime members

A good weighted blanket can soothe your nerves and help you get a better night's rest. Amazon is taking 20% off a wide variety of weighted blankets by Degrees of Comfort. The blankets offer varying amounts of weight from 6 lbs. to 23 lbs. View Deal