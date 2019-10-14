Pixel 4 XL Will Cost $100 Less Than iPhone 11 Pro Max

We’ve come across a few price leaks for the Google Pixel 4 , but they’ve been problematic. Since one was in Euros , and the other in Canadian Dollars , it’s hard to know how those would translate into US dollars due to regional differences. But now we’ve had a leaked price in USD, and it is, for better or worse, about what we expected.

A source inside Best Buy spoke to 9to5Google and provided them with pricing information for the Sprint/Verizon version of the 64GB Pixel 4 XL. That price being… $999.

That’s $100 more than the base launch price for the Pixel 3 XL, but it’s $100 cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, one of its major rivals. For UK readers, $999 converts to £794, but considering that the Pixel 3 XL started at £839, assume that the price will be somewhere in the 900s.

The previous leaked prices placed the same model of Pixel 4 XL at €1126.68, which converts to $1,242/£988, and CAD$1199.95, which is $908/£722. These prices are not too far off the leaked USD price, but it does go to show that it doesn't make sense to do straight conversions.

The 9to5Google source also predicts that the regular Pixel 4 will be priced at $899, which would be $100 less than the Pixel 4 XL.

Best Buy was also the source of another recent leak which confirmed what we’d previously heard about the Pixel 4’s specs . These include a 16MP and 12MP dual camera setup on the back, 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Other highlights include 90Hz refresh rate displays on both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and Motion Sense air gestures, allowing you to control certain phone functions with a wave of your hand.

The upcoming Made by Google event takes place on October 15, and will be the time and place where Google officially announces the Pixel 4 as well as a new Pixelbook Go, fresh Nest smarthome products such as the Nest Mini smart speaker, (which also had its price leaked by the Best Buy source as $49.99) and perhaps a Pixel Watch, too. You can find out more and how to watch it at the link above.