Best Buy Just Leaked Pixel 4 Specs and Top Features

Who needs to wait until Tuesday's Google event to find out all about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL? Leaks have already painted a pretty complete picture of what to expect from Google's new flagship phone, and now Best Buy Canada has finished off the reveal with a specs chart for the yet-to-be-announced phones.

The specs table, spotted by 9to5Google, is still live as of this writing. In addition to the Pixel 4's specs, the Best Buy page also touts Pixel features such as the ability to control the phone with gestures. (Google has already confirmed this feature, which has been called Motion Sense. Best Buy refers to it as Quick Gestures, so it's possible that gesture controls could debut this Tuesday with an entirely new name.) Other features touted on Best Buy's Pixel 4 page — the phone's cameras, unlimited storage on Google Photos and the Google Assistant — are long-standing Pixel features, so no surprises there.

It's the specs table on Best Buy's page that will garner the most attention, though it merely confirms a lot of what the rumor mill has already told us about the Pixel 4. Both the Pixel 4 and the XL model will feature two rear cameras — something Google has already confirmed — with a 16-MP lens joining the 12-MP main camera.

Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL Display 5.7 inches (Full HD+) OLED smooth display 6.3 inches (Quad HD+) OLED smooth display Rear Cameras 16MP + 12 MP (4K video) 16MP + 12MP (4K video) Front Camera 8MP (1080p video) 8MP (1080p video) CPU Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 64GB 64GB Battery 2800 mAh 3700 mAh Authentication Face unlock Face unlock

Picking between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, you'll have to choose between a 5.7-inch Full HD+ screen and a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ panel. The Pixel 4 XL has the larger battery, a 3,700 mAh power pack to the Pixel 4's 2,800 mAh battery. (The Pixel 4 XL's battery is bigger than the 3,430 mAh power pack inside last year's Pixel 3 XL, but the Pixel 3 has a slightly bigger battery than what Best Buy lists for the Pixel 4.)

Otherwise, the new Pixels look to be the same based on the specs listed at Best Buy. Both will run on a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM, and the base models will feature 64GB of storage. (That's a little disappointing in a world where leading Android flagships like the Galaxy S10 lineup feature 128GB of storage in their start models.) The Best Buy listing also confirms that the Pixel 4 is adding a Face Unlock features, using the same sensor that will support Motion Sense or Quick Gestures or whatever Google ends up calling that feature.

Best Buy doesn't list any prices for the Pixel 4 models, though earlier this week, leaker Evan Blass suggested the Pixel 4 would start at $1,049.95 in Canada, which would be a price hike in that country.

We'll find out for certain if these leaked specs are accurate — or if Google has any more surprises left — when the company's Made by Google event kicks off in New York this Tuesday (Oct. 15) at 10 a.m. ET.