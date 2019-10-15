Google Pixel 4 Event Live Stream: Start Time and How to Watch

Google's about to show off its fall hardware lineup — highlighted by its new Pixel 4 smartphone — at an event in New York City. But you can stay up to date on every new product Google reveals at its Oct. 15 Made by Google event even if you're nowhere near the Big Apple when things get underway. You just need to know where to stream the event online.

Pixel 4 Event start time

Google's event gets underway at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT today (Oct. 15). We'll be there on site to cover the event, so keep an eye peeled for us on Google's live stream and tune into our Pixel 4 event live blog.

How to watch the Pixel 4 event

It's amazingly simple to watch a Google event since this is the company that owns YouTube. Just head to the Made By Google event channel on YouTube at the appointed hour, and you'll be able to watch a live stream of everything Google announces. See the embedded video below so you can watch.

Pixel 4 event: What's being announced

It's pretty clear that the Pixel 4 smartphone will make its debut on Tuesday, bringing multiple rear cameras and gesture-based controls to Google's flagship phone. Rumors have also pointed to the Pixelbook Go, a successor to Google's Chrome OS-based laptop, making an appearance, too.

Past Made by Google events have introduced smart home devices featuring the voice-powered Google Assistant, so it's safe to expect new products there this coming Tuesday. The Google Nest Mini smart speaker is just one device that's expected. Read our full preview of the Oct. 15 Google event before everything gets underway.